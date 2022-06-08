Police Beat 6-7-2022

Arrest

June 5, 1:17 a.m.: Daniel Myers was arrested by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for simple assault that happened on Orchard Street in Kiron.

Vandalism

June 2, 7:58 p.m.: Robert Fink reported he was driving a black Dodge Dart west on Highway 30 approximately two miles west of Denison when someone in a maroon SUV threw a bottle of some sort at his vehicle. The bottle struck the middle of Fink’s windshield and shattered it. Fink turned around to follow the vehicle and lost it on the gravel road heading to Vail. No injuries were reported. Approximately $1,500 damage was done to Fink’s vehicle.

Miscellaneous

June 3, 12:21 p.m.: Taylor Geis reported a possible drunk driver pulling into Ettleman’s in Dow City.

June 3, 11:35 p.m.: A report was received about a dark colored four-door vehicle all over the roadway southbound on Highway 39 from Deloit. The vehicle put on its hazard lights. The reporting party pulled over to see what the subject in the other vehicle needed and the subject would not respond to him. The reporting party thought it was a possible impaired driver. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

June 3, 11:52 p.m.: Larissa Wishon reported an intoxicated driver in a black Nissan, possibly headed to Dow City.

June 4, 10:11 p.m.: Curtis Wheat reported a reckless driver in a white vehicle on Highway 59 in Denison. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

June 4, 11:24 p.m.: A caller reported a reckless driver operating a Honda Pilot on Highway 59 half way to Schleswig.

June 5, 1:54 a.m.: Spencer Green reported a female possibly going to drive intoxicated from Cheers in Dow City.