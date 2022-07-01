Police Beat 7-1-2022

Arrests and warrants

June 23, 7:22 p.m.: A warrant was served on Dawson John William Coberly, 23, in connection with May 29, 2021, charges of criminal mischief-3rd degree.

June 28, 8:28 p.m.: Donald Blunk, 64, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

June 28, 10:15 p.m.: Eric Robert Gehling, 24, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

June 29, 7:39 p.m.: During a traffic stop on Highway 141 east of Charter Oak, Nicholas David Kirk, 32, was cited for driving under suspension.

Accident

June 28, 2:44 a.m.: A car versus deer accident was reported at the Highway 30/Nelson Park Road area.

Miscellaneous

June 29, 6:32 p.m.: A report was received about a male and female walking in the middle of U Avenue one mile west of Highway 59 near Buck Grove.