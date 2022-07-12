Police Beat 7-12-2022

Arrests

July 7, 6:03 p.m.: Mark Ajaak Cham, 50, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication.

July 7, 6:12 p.m.: Thomas Smith Saunsoci, 27, was arrested for domestic abuse-1st offense by Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place at a trailer at 2949 Highway 30 East, Denison.

Accidents

July 8, 5:34 p.m.: Officer Torres with the Denison Police Department was dispatched to an accident on Highway 30. Yuliana Guadalupe Avina, 26, of Denison, was driving a light green 2008 Toyota and made a left turn from Highway 30 to enter Chamberlin Drive. Her vehicle hit a silver 2019 Subaru in the back driver side. The Subaru was being driven by Laura Rose Primmer, 26, of Omaha, Nebraska, and was heading east on Highway 30. Both drivers stated they did not need medical help. Primmer’s Subaru received $2,500 damage and Avina’s Toyota received $1,500 damage. Avina was cited for failure to yield, failure to provide proof of financial liability-accident and violation of a minor’s restricted license.

Theft, vandalism

July 7, 7:40 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a Lincoln welder being taken from an open shed in Ricketts within the last couple days. No serial number was on the welder.

July 8, 11:09 a.m.: A report was received about a car window broken out in the 400 block of 5th Avenue in Manilla.

Miscellaneous

July 7, 12:16 p.m.: A report was received about a possible box in the road on Donna Reed Road between O Avenue and Boulders Conference Center. The investigating officer was unable to locate the box.

July 9, 1:33 p.m.: A report was received about suspicious activity at Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison.

July 9, 7:59 p.m.: A report was received about a silver four-door SUV traveling all over the road northbound on Highway 59, one mile south of Denison. Deputy Kyle Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the driver who said she was not familiar with the area and was looking for her turn.

July 10, 3:04 a.m.: Deputy Ron with the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s office requested help with the identity of a female subject he was dealing with. The subject was identified as Rachel Hopkins, 43.

July 10, 10:55 a.m.: A report was received by Deputy Christensen about Matt Knowles parking on the sidewalk on Oak Avenue in Charter Oak.

July 11, 3:42 a.m.: A report was received about a male with no shirt and a female sitting on the side of the road on Highway 39, North of E16. The investigating office reported it was a motorcycle accident and the female complained of pain in her right leg and arm. The Crawford County Ambulance was called.