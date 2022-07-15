Police Beat 7-15-2022

Arrests and citations

July 12, 12 a.m.: Caine Michael Eubanks, 27, of Denison, was arrested and charged with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

Fire calls

July 12, 3:49 p.m.: A ditch fire was reported at 160th Street and E Avenue. Fire departments from Charter Oak, Schleswig and Ricketts were paged.

July 13, 9:48 p.m.: A report was received about a brush pile being set on fire and then left by the person that started it. The incident occurred at 3rd Street and Oak Street, Charter Oak. The Charter Oak Fire Department was paged.

Accidents

July 12, 10:20 a.m.: A property damage accident on N Avenue, Denison, was called in. A vehicle being driven by a Perez pulled out in front of a Garrett vehicle. Insurance information was exchanged. Damage was under $1,500. Sheriff James Steinkuehler responded to the call.

July 12, 7:30 p.m.: Officer Romero with the Denison Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident. A red 2014 Toyota Sienna van was property parked on 5th Avenue North in Denison, facing west. It was hit by an unknown vehicle. The Toyota van received $1,800 damage to the front driver side corner.

Padlock cut

July 13, 4 p.m.: MidAmerican Energy reported that another padlock was cut off a wind tower on 330th Street, Vail. Nothing was missing or damaged that could be seen. The company wanted the incident noted as several other wind tower padlocks have been cut off. Sheriff James Steinkuehler was the reporting officer.

Miscellaneous

July 12, 9:27 a.m.: A reported was received about a cow out on Highway 30 and W Avenue near Dunlap. Deputy Melby responded to the call. The cow couldn’t be located but he stopped at the residence of the caller who informed him that the cattle belong to Denny Topf and that Topf would be notified and have his help to check on the fence and the cattle.

July 12, 9:46 a.m.: A call was received about a pickup with odd items inside at 110th Street and S Avenue. The farmer was checking the field for damage. Deputy Melby responded to the call.

July 12, 1:37 p.m.: A call was received about a brown Chevrolet truck traveling at a low rate of speed going west on Highway 30 near Denison and traveling all over the road.