Police Beat 7-19-2022

Arrests and warrants

July 15, 8:04 a.m.: Haley Ann Totten, 25, Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

July 16, 3:10 p.m.: Jose Rangel turned himself in on two warrants and was served no-contact paperwork.

July 16, 9:28 a.m.: Atem Duot advised he would turn himself in on two warrants for failure to appear.

July 17, 9:28 p.m.: Blake Alexander Jose Rangel, 18, of Denison, was arrested for minor in possession, public intoxication and providing false identification information. The location of the offense was on Avenue C in Denison.

Accidents

July 15, 11:37 a.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 30. Keith Roger Stapleton, 27, of Denison, was driving a black 1991 Chevrolet K1500 truck east on Highway 30 when it struck the very back passenger corner of a silver 2013 Toyota RAV 4 which was being driven south on 16th Street by Dorothea Jean Cullison, 58, of Manilla. Both drivers complained about the stoplight and said they had the green light. Cullison’s vehicle sustained a dented bumper and a broken reflector; the amount of the damage was $250. Stapleton’s vehicle has a push bumper so it did not sustain damage. No one was injured. Stapleton was cited for failure to prove security against liability-accident.

July 15, 1:25 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident with no injuries. Joshua Pierson, 38, was driving a 2016 Ford F150 when he ran into the back of a 2011 Kia Forte being driven by Anthony Johnson, age 41. The accident occurred on Highway 30 one mile east of Dunlap.

July 16, 10:42 a.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on First Avenue South. Luis Tomas Sanchez-Morales, 18, of Denison, was driving a red 2003 Toyota Highlander west on 1st Avenue South. He was reaching for his wallet on the floor and struck a parked red 2013 Toyota Prius owned by Christine or Merle Mahnken. The Mahnken vehicle received $2,500 damage to the rear driver side corner. Sanchez-Morales’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the front passenger side.

July 17, 9:44 p.m.: A report was received about a car versus dog accident that happened at Highway 59 and Six Mile Road near Denison.

Miscellaneous

July 14, 3:14 p.m.: A motorist reported that two semis ran her off the road on Highway 39.

July 14, 8:14 p.m.: A report was received about a hitchhiker in the area of 140th Street and Q Avenue. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office went to investigate.

July 14, 9:10 p.m.: A report was received about a pavement blowup on Highway 59 one-quarter mile north of Ampride in Denison.

July 15, 2:27 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist at a trailer fire at 201 Chamberlin Drive, Lot 28, in Denison.

July 15, 11:20 p.m.: A report was received about an erratic driver northbound at Highway 39/K Avenue, Denison. Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office searched the area all the way to the residence but was unable to locate the vehicle.

July 16, 3:42 a.m.: A report was received about suspicious activity on 320th Street near Manilla. Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s investigated the call and found that a vehicle had broken down. The vehicle was towed away.

July 16, 1:53 p.m.: A report was received about a broken window at an address on Maple Street in Ricketts.

July 17, 3:07 p.m.: A stray dog found on Rocky Run near Denison was taken to the pound.