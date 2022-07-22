Police Beat 7-22-2022

Arrests

July 16, 1:13 p.m.: Luis Fernando Gonzalez, 19, of Denison, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and drug paraphernalia. He was stopped on Highway 30 East in Denison and was also cited for no proof of insurance. Seized were one zip lock bag of marijuana, one green face grinder, a sorting tray and rolling papers.

July 17, 9:12 a.m.: Fernando Jose Flores Linares, 22, was arrested for OWI-1st offense on South 18th Street in Denison.

Theft

July 19, 6:58 p.m.: Ettleman’s in Dow City reported a fuel drive-off. It was a female driver in a small gray vehicle who headed east on Highway 30. The vehicle was identified from a license plate as a gray Hyundai Kona.

Accident

July 19, 7:45 a.m.: Officer David with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue North and 16th Street. Samuel Kelly Ellis, 41, of Kiron, was driving a red 2017 Hyundai on 6th Avenue North in Denison and was initiating a left turn onto 16th Street from a stop sign. Ellis reported looking but not seeing a red 2016 Ford Edge that was traveling north on 16th Street and was entering the intersection with 6th Avenue North. The two vehicles collided in the intersection. No one was injured. The Ford Edge was being driven by Kaitlyn Gale Bruhn, 17, of Schleswig. It received $1,000 damage to the front passenger side corner. Ellis’s vehicle received $1,000 damage. Both vehicles could be driven away from the scene.

Miscellaneous

July 18, 8:48 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man walking on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in the Denison area. Ryan Halsey walked across the tracks. Deputy Stater gave him a ride to Buck Grove.

July 19, 6:19 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reckless driver in a dark gray GMC, southbound on Highway 39 from Deloit, traveling at 70-75 miles per hour, passing all vehicles and tailgating when he could not pass.

July 19, 9:39 p.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office transported a male subject to Odebolt to meet a Buena Vista County deputy.

July 20, 5:17 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of square bales all over the roadway on E16 about six miles east of Boyer. When the investigating officer arrived, the bales had been moved to the shoulder of the roadway.

July 20, 1:41 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reckless driver on Highway 59, Denison.

July 20, 3:38 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about cows out on 210th Street and Highway 141 near Denison. The report said the owner of the cows will call in with contact information for future calls.