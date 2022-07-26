Police Beat 7-26-2022

Arrest

July 21, 3:49 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call on 7th Avenue in Manilla. Gavin Church was arrested for domestic abuse-1st offense. A no-contact order was requested.

Thefts

July 12: Between the dates of June 19 and July 12, a theft took place at a residence on 1st Avenue North in Denison. The total dollar amount of property stolen was $400. The property include a 32-inch television, a dehumidifier and a shop vac.

July 22: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a catalytic converter taken at Malone Trucking in Dow City. The incident is under investigation.

July 22, 10:39 a.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a suspicious large van parked behind trees at the Charter Oak Cemetery. It was a vehicle stolen from Denison. The vehicle was towed to the police impound in Denison. The incident is under investigation. The Denison Police Department had received a call on July 22 about the van being stolen from a residence on Broadway in Denison.

July 23, 7 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident in the 1300 block of M Avenue, Charter Oak. Sometime between July 8 and the morning of July 12, someone went onto the property located at the above address where two grain bins are located. While on the property they cut and stole the cord to the bin motor, stole wrenches, stole an auger attachment used to move the auger and stole approximately five gallons of gas from the tractor. The incident is under investigation.

Vandalism

July 21, 10:10 a.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a car window broken out the vehicle was parked at the Catholic church parking lot in Charter Oak.

Accidents

July 21, 1:05 p.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated an accident that occurred on Broadway. A silver 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was property parked on Broadway in front of the Edward Jones office when it was struck by an unknown pickup that was turning left into the parking stall next to the Silverado. The driver of the pickup fled the area. The Silverado received $1,000 damage to the rear passenger side.

July 21, 10:10 a.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle versus dog accident at 1763 D Avenue. Roger Krohn, 58, was driving a brown 2011 Chevrolet Equinox and hit the homeowner’s dog on the traveled portion of the road.

July 22, 11:54 a.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an ATV accident that happened at a residence on 350th Street, Denison. The accident happened on private property. Two individuals were injured and transported to Manning Regional Healthcare Center.

Miscellaneous

July 21, 6:05 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a vehicle in the ditch at E16/L51, Rickets. The subject was off the roadway in the public right of way, taping off a vehicle as he wanted to spray paint it but didn’t want to do it at his house due to the fumes. Specketer advised the subject to not leave any mess when he was done or he would be charged for it.

July 22, 1:51 p.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about an erratic semi traveling south on Highway 59 near Denison. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

July 22, 6:23 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a male subject walking in the southbound lane of Highway 59 near Schleswig. The call said the subject looked like a hitchhiker. Ida County advised it was out with the subject and would be dropping the subject off at the gas station in Schleswig.

July 22, 6:58 p.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 30 just east of Arion. Debris from a tire was on the roadway. He advised the subject would be heading back to Dow City to Ettleman’s. The debris was removed from the roadway.

July 23, 3:43 p.m.: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about a large hay bale in the middle of the road on Highway 30 two to three miles east of Vail. The bale was removed from the highway.