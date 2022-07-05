Police Beat 7-5-2022

Arrests and citations

June 30, 12:55 p.m.: Alexeis Brizuela Ebanks, 34, of Vail, was arrested for assault at a restaurant on Highway 30 East in Denison.

July 1, 5:12 a.m.: During a traffic stop at Smithfield, Zachary Spencer, 32, was cited for driving under suspension.

Theft

June 30, 9:01 p.m.: A report was received about the exhaust cut off a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado in Charter Oak.

Accidents

June 30, 7:04 p.m.: Officer Winey with the Denison Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Laurie Ann Vega, 59, of Dow City, on Highway 30 East. Vega was driving a red 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on Highway 30 and made a left turn into Beer Thirty. Vega then drove up on the curb next to the Beer Thirty sign. Vega struck the sign, damaging the front passenger headlight area of her vehicle. The sign was not damaged. EMS arrived on the scene, examined Vega and determined that she was OK. Vega’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the front passenger side corner. She was cited for failure to maintain control.

June 30, 12:24 p.m.: A report was received about a semi partially blocking the road at D Avenue west of 200th Street, Schleswig.

June 30, 9:53 p.m.: The Denison Police Department was notified of a vehicle versus deer accident with no injuries on Highway 30 West. Pedro Luis Mena Jr., 17, of Schleswig, was driving a blue 2016 Nissan Altima west on Highway 30 when a deer ran into the road. The front of Mena’s vehicle struck the deer causing $5,000 damage to the front and the passenger headlight.

Miscellaneous