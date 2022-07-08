Police Beat 7-8-2022

Arrests and citations

July 1, 3:58 p.m.: Agany Char John, 37, of Denison, was arrested for trespass-1st offense. The offense took place at an apartment on Broadway.

July 1, 7:51 p.m. Christopher Jurgens was arrested by Deputy Melby on warrants from Crawford and Monona counties. On July 4 at 11:15 p.m., he was transported to the Monona County line on the Monona County warrants.

July 1, 10:36 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office served two warrants on Danielle Carter.

July 2, 8:05 p.m.: Nyachan Jocklaw, 36, of Denison, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, public intoxication and possession of contraband in a correctional institution. The assault charge lists use of personal weapons (hands, fists, feet, etc. – includes pushed). The location of the offense was an apartment on Broadway.

July 2, 11:46 p.m.: Melita Yamileth Salinas Henrique, 28, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred while on South 15th Street in Denison.

July 3, 2:33 a.m.: Luis N. Ramirez Velasquez, 31, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.

July 3, 5:39 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Linder, 23, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

July 4, 1:50 p.m.: Ronald Anderson Rodriguez, 32, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was on 2nd Avenue North in Denison.

Minor in possession

July 3, 12:19 a.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office cited two juvenile males for minor in possession on Highway 141 east of Highway 45, Manilla.

Thefts, break-in

July 6, 12:30 p.m.: A report was received about the theft of appliances in Manilla.

July 6, 4 p.m.: A report was received about appliances stolen from the back yard of a residence on Prince Street in Dow City.

July 6, 6:06 p.m.: The law enforcement center received a report that a house on Birch Avenue in Charter Oak had been broken into. The incident is under investigation.

Accidents

July 1, 12:24 p.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 30. Laurie Jo Hansen, 59, of Denison, was driving a black 2020 Chevrolet Equinox west on Highway 30 and was stopped, attempting to turn left into Dairy Queen. Her vehicle was struck from behind by a silver 2016 Chevrolet Cruze being driven by Thomas Joseph Schulte, 72, of Earling. Schulte said he did not see Hansen’s vehicle until it was too late to stop. No one was injured. Hansen’s vehicle received $2,000 damage to the rear middle and Schulte’s vehicle received $6,000 damage to the front middle. Schulte was cited for following too close. Both vehicles were driven away from the scene.

July 1, 4:11 p.m.: Sgt. Cardenas with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at Highway 59 North and Highway 30 East. Drew Heiden Volkmann, 17, of Dow City, was driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Camaro north when he sideswiped a red 2015 Buick Enclave when making a lane change. The Enclave was being driven by Deborah Gay Wieman, 67, of Denison. Wieman had the right of way. No one was injured. Volkmann’s vehicle received $800 damage to the front passenger side and Wieman’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear driver side. Volkmann was cited for making an improper lane change. Both vehicles were driven away.

July 2, 4:30 p.m.: The law enforcement center received a report of a minor accident involving a mailbox at 1498 Nelson Park Road.

July 4, 5:55 p.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that occurred at 280th Street/J Avenue, Deloit. Autumn Helkenn, 16, was driving a blue 2011 Ford Escape, which went into the ditch. No injuries were reported. A tow was contacted and the vehicle was removed from the ditch. The vehicle had possible undercarriage damage.

July 5, 8:48 p.m.: The law enforcement center received a report that a female was walking at Q Avenue and 190th Street, Dow City, and had no shoes and was carrying bags. The report concluded that Amber Nelson, 37, was fine and had a ride to take her where she needed to go.

July 6, 6:06 a.m.: A car versus dog accident on Highway 30 by Country View Mobile Home Park was reported.

Miscellaneous

July 1, 6:11 p.m.: The law enforcement center received a report of a reckless driver on 210th Street, U Avenue and Highway 30. The responding officer, Deputy Krajicek, was unable to locate the vehicle.

July 1, 9:11 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in looking for a person involved with the theft of a wallet in Irwin. Law enforcement was unable to locate the subject.

July 3, 7:11 a.m.: The law enforcement center received a report of a male subject walking in the road at Highway 39/K Avenue, Deloit.

July 3, 3:29 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a subject a courtesy ride to Vail. The subject had been walking west on Highway 30 west of Westside.

July 3, 4:03 p.m.: The law enforcement center received a report of a reckless driver traveling west on Highway 30, Dow City. The responding officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

July 4, 10:55 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office transported a female subject from the emergency room at Crawford County Memorial Hospital to a residence in Charter Oak.

July 5, 2:09 p.m.: The law enforcement center received a report that a motorcycle was being operated with two kids on it on Highway 59, Denison. Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate the vehicle.

July 6, 4:43 p.m.: A report was received about an erratic driver traveling on Highway 30 between Denison and Vail.

Fireworks complaint

July 3, 10 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fireworks complaint at the Nelson Park driveway. He located a subject who was shooting off fireworks on the road. He advised the subject that they couldn’t shoot off fireworks on a public roadway.

Police chief’s monthly report to city council

On Tuesday, during his monthly report to the Denison City Council, Police Chief Brandon Rinnan said that in the entirety of the July 4 weekend the department received 10 calls about the discharging of fireworks in the city limits. The department made contact with three that had been shooting off fireworks; each one cooperated in stopping.

“Ten is a remarkable number consider last year’s number of calls,” Rinnan said.

According to an article in the July 9, 2021, Denison Review, the Denison Police Department fielded 30 fireworks complaints and issued 28 citations.

Rinnan also told the council he had some bad news.

“We’ve had about half a dozen assaults in the past month and four responding to resisting this past month involving my officers getting hurt in one way or another,” he reported.

He said one officer ended up in the hospital with a head injury this past weekend but is fine.