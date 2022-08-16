Police Beat 8-16-2022

Arrests and charges

August 13, 12:50 a.m.: Michael David Naberhaus, 31, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Highway 59 in Denison.

August 13, 1:07 p.m.: Christina Jade Wright, 19, of Denison, was arrested for assault. The location of the offense was a residence on North 26th Street in Denison.

August 14, 1:03 a.m.: Jonathan James Arter, 18, was charged with minor in possession-1st offense and a 0.02 violation. Also charged with minor in possession-1st offense were Douglas Edward Lents, 19; Acian Mark Perrien, 18; and a subject under the age of 18. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

Theft

August 11: The Denison Police Department received a report of a DeWalt impact drill stolen from the residence of Moises Alexander Carrera at the Ho Hum Motel on Highway 30 in Denison. The drill is valued at $160.

Accident

August 14, 2:26 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a vehicle accident, property damage only, 3rd Avenue and Railway Street, Manilla. The other vehicle took off; it was identified as a brown Buick.

Fire calls

August 13, 6:41 p.m.: The Union Pacific Railroad reported a locomotive fire at 2881 Highway 30, Denison. The Denison Volunteer Fire Department was paged.

August 15, 3:45 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hog barn on fire at 190th Street and G Avenue, Schleswig. The Schleswig, Ricketts and Charter Oak fire departments and Crawford County Ambulance were called to the scene.

Other calls

August 11, 11:55 a.m.: The Crawford County Attorney’s Office issued a report about an Amber Alert which resulted in the subject and the child taken being found. On August 10, Brandon Mullicane absconded with his child from Anthon, after a welfare check was conducted on August 8 by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Human Services. Mullicane had made threatening, suicidal and homicidal remarks toward himself and the child. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Crawford County Attorney’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Department of Human Services, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The father had last been seen driving a 2006 blue Chevrolet Cobalt. The father and child where later located and taken into care by the Omaha Police Department and the FBI. The child was taken by the Department of Human Services of Iowa and Nebraska.

August 12, 12:28 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a male subject on a bicycle northbound on Highway 59 by Highway 141. The subject did not have a shirt on and no lights were on the bicycle. The subject was identified as Matt Kluver who was advised to get some lights on his vehicle if he is going to ride it after dark. The call was handled by Deputy Henningsen.

August 12, 12:46 p.m.: A possible intoxicated driver northbound on Highway 59 was reported by the Crawford County Memorial Hospital switchboard.

August 12, 4:34 p.m.: Crawford County Memorial Hospital reported a car in the ditch on Highway 59.

August 13, 6:55 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about horses out at 2040 253rd Street, Denison.

August 13, 8:50 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a motorist assist on Highway 30 by the Tyson plant.

August 14, 12:26 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified about an abandoned 911 call (caller hangs up before reaching dispatcher) on 6th Street between Oak and Pine avenues in Charter Oak. Lt. Perdew checked the area and was unable to locate the source of the call.