Police Beat 8-19-2022

Arrests

August 16, 2 p.m.: Mark A. Cham, 50, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was on Avenue B in Denison.

August 17, 9:43 a.m.: Ephrain Justin Gutierrez, 31, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The offense took place on South 18th Street in Denison.

Theft

August 15, 2:23 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a theft of a white 2012 Volvo power unit (IA HM1420) with an attached trailer, a black 2014 Timpte trailer (IA GF0011). They were last seen parked at the site on Highway 141 one-half mile east of Charter Oak, on Saturday, August 13. Both were entered separately in the National Crime Information Center as stolen on August 15.

Accident

August 15, 4:22 p.m.: Officer Torres with the Denison Police Department investigated a single vehicle accident that happened at the south junction of Highway 59 and Highway 30. Tracy L. Nourse, 44, of Omaha, Nebraska, was driving a white 2009 Chevrolet Express Van south on Highway 59 and was merging onto Highway 30 when her vehicle hydroplaned and she lost control of it. The vehicle hit a light post prior to coming to a stop in the ditch. The van, owned by Drew Radon Group LLC, received $1,500 damage to the front passenger side; it was disabled and was towed by a privately arranged tow. The light post, owned by Denison Municipal Utilities, received $1,000 damage. The weather conditions were cloudy and rainy at the time. Nourse was cited for failure to maintain control.

Other calls

August 15, 9:26 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle at W Avenue and 193rd Street, Dow City.

August 16, 8:07 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a red 2006 Ford pickup on a dirt road at 260th Street and V Avenue, Denison. It is registered to Ryan or Jana Lemrick, of Harlan. They will check with the Harlan Police Department to see why the vehicle is at the location unoccupied.

August 17, 9:09 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an abandoned vehicle on the traveled portion of the road on Highway 141 west of 220th Street.

August 17, 9:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Carroll County about a subject trying to get to South Dakota. The subject was at the Carroll County/Crawford County line on Highway 30 in Westside.

August 18, 1:16 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible intoxicated driver in Dow City. The deputy was unable to locate the driver.