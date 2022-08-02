Police Beat 8-2-2022

Arrests and citations

July 28, 5:15 p.m.: Mary Adut Kuol, 37, of Denison, was arrested for assault. The incident took place at a residence on North 26th Street in Denison.

July 30, 2:18 a.m.: Kevin Bladimar Escalante, 27, of Denison was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on 1st Avenue South in Denison.

July 30, 10:59 p.m.: Joshua James Walton Dell, 26, of Denison, was placed under arrest for driving while barred and cited for operating a non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. The location of the offense was on 1st Avenue North in Denison.

July 31, 2:46 a.m.: Eddy Armindo Morales Sagastume, 25, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The incident took place at North Main Street in Denison.

July 31, 5:02 a.m.: A silver 2015 Nissan Altima was being driven by Kevin Corona Hernandez, 20, of Denison, was traveling west on 13th Avenue South. He lost control of the vehicle at a curve and struck a light pole on 13th Avenue South, Denison, disabling the light pole and the vehicle. His car received $11,000 damage to the front middle. The light pole, owned by Denison Municipal Utilities, received $15,000 damage. Corona Hernandez was cited for failure to maintain control and arrested for minor in possession-1st offense.

July 31, 3:10 p.m.: Jefferson Juan Antonio Gomez-Rucu, 22, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on Lyon Avenue in Denison.

July 31, 11:31 p.m.: Dustin Lee Mitchell Mabbit, 23, of Malvern was operating an orange 2005 Ford Ranger and was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on 1st Avenue South in Denison.

Other calls

July 29, 8:48: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a missing person who was possibly at a residence in Schleswig. Lt. Perdew with the sheriff’s office was unable to locate the subject at the residence given and also checked another residence in Schleswig but was unable to locate the subject there. The case was marked solved.

July 30, 12:59 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man with a gun fighting with his son at an address on Highway 59 in Denison. Lt. Perdew investigated the call and said he spoke with the subjects and no gun was involved. It was an argument over a civil matter.

July 30, 9:17 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a juvenile son refusing to come home from his friend’s place. Lt. Perdew with the sheriff’s office spoke with the subject and advised her she could go to pick up her son if she wanted him to come home.

July 31, 12:20 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle at the old Grace Church site in Denison. Deputy Specketer checked the vehicle and building and found that all was good. The door was ajar which had kept the light on. He had dispatch attempt to contact the building owner and after shutting the door to get the lights off, the call was cleared.

July 31, 1:02 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone walking along the fog line southbound on Highway 39 about two miles north of Denison.

July 31, 5:34 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assigned a call from a prior shift of a subject wanting information on his 15-year-old daughter seeing a 21-year-old male. He spoke with the subject who stated that he didn’t believe anything physical had taken place or photos exchanged but the subject mainly wanted a no-contact order issued on the 21-year-old male. Specketer advised the subject that he could seek one through a private attorney or that the clerk of court would have more information for him on the matter. The subject advised he didn’t want anything further at the time.

July 31, 6:47 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a motorist assist on Highway 30 East of Kenwood Road near Dow City. Deputy Specketer reported that the subject’s vehicle was overheating so she was waiting for it to cool off. Specketer checked the coolant and explained how to fill it, as it was low. He advised the subject if she had further trouble to call the sheriff’s office and a deputy would come back.

July 31, 7:11 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a subject in Manilla about a stolen vehicle. The subject stated that she and her boyfriend were driving earlier and arguing and that he had taken her vehicle and she thought he had gone to Omaha. She stated that she had been called by a Shelby County deputy who advised that the boyfriend had stolen beer in Defiance and had been driving her car. Specketer asked if she would like to press charges; the subject responded she didn’t want that but did want her vehicle back. Specketer advised the sheriff’s office could put a stop and hold on the vehicle for it to be returned. The subject stated that is all she wanted for this incident.