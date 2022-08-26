Police Beat 8-26-2022

Arrests

August 8, 3:38 p.m.: Damon Lester Haner, 30, of Moorhead, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The location of the offense was on Avenue C in Denison.

August 21, 9:15 a.m.: Holli Alexis Paulson, 30, of Dunlap, was arrested for driving under suspension. The location of the offense was on Avenue C in Denison.

August 22, 9:47 p.m.: Axel Stalyn Perez Zuniga, 26, of Denison, was arrested for driving while suspended. The location of the offense was on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.

August 22, 11:04 p.m.: Javier Orlando Ayala Cruz, 27, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was at North 20th Street and Friendly Lane in Denison.

August 23, 10:18 p.m.: Zachary Walter Spencer, 32, of Ute, was arrested for driving under suspension. The location of the offense was on Avenue C in Denison.

Accidents

August 22, 1:28 p.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated an accident. The City of Denison Public Works Department was doing some patch work at the corner of 4th Avenue North and 20th Street when the city’s blue 1994 International dump truck rolled down 4th Avenue North and struck an illegally parked silver 2012 Dodge Caravan at 1928 4th Avenue North. The van is owned by Phillip Totten, who lives at that address. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time. The city’s dump truck was not damaged. Totten’s minivan received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side.

August 23, 3:38 p.m.: Officer Romero with the Denison Police Department investigated an accident that happened on Broadway. Mark Jon Jorgensen, 68, of Denison, was driving a yellow 2015 Thomas school bus east on Broadway, was parking in front of Broadway Elementary, took a turn too sharply and sideswiped a legally parked white 2008 Nissan Armada. Jorgensen was the only occupant in the bus; he was not injured. The Nissan received $1,600 damage to the rear driver side corner and the bus received $4,000 damage. Both vehicles could be driven away.

August 23, 5:53 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at 240th Street and Arrowhead Drive, Denison. The 2002 Ford Escape was operated by a juvenile male who was cited for no license and failure to maintain control.

Other calls

August 22, 12:03 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle broken down on Highway 30 near Denison.

August 23, 9:37 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a suspicious vehicle in the area of 2798 L Avenue, Denison.

August 23, 2:12 p.m.: The Crawford County Engineer’s Department reported a semi partially blocking the road south of Westside south of M Avenue. A request was made to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for traffic control.