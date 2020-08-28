Police Beat 8-28-2020

Arrests and citations
On August 24, Victor A. Quezada Hernandez, 23, of Denison, was arrested for driving under suspension. The traffic stop occurred on South 8th Street in Denison.
At 2:49 a.m. on August 26, Christopher Lee Knight was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
Break-in/theft
At 2:58 p.m. on August 25, a break in was reported in Arion.
On August 25 a residence at 1416 5th Avenue North in Denison was burglarized. Taken was an LG K20 cell phone valued at $70. Force was used to enter the residence. The incident is under investigation.
Accidents
An accident occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and 13th Avenue South in Denison at 11 a.m. on August 24. Rosa Maria Leon De Lara, 47, of Denison, was driving a tan 2005 Ford F150 pickup and was turning left onto 13th Avenue South and must have been in the other lane. Her pickup collided with a gray 2017 Ford F150 Supercrew pickup being driving by Michael Lynn Martens, 35, of Dunlap. Martens explained that he was sitting at the stop sign at 13th Avenue South and Main when Leon De Lara’s pickup turned left into his lane. Leon De Lara was cited for improper use of lanes. Her pickup received $1,500 damage to the front driver’s side corner and was disabled. A private tow was arranged. Martens’s pickup received $3,000 damage to the front driver’s side corner and could be driven away.
A minor property damage accident was reported at 12:58 p.m. on August 24 north of T Avenue and 290th Street. The Crawford County Ambulance, Manilla Ambulance and Manilla Fire Department were called to the scene.
Vandalism
On August 25, Tim Rauscher, who lives on 12th Avenue South, reported that his mailbox was hit during the night. The mailbox post appeared to be still standing and the door was bent and damaged. There did not appear to be any security cameras in the area. Damage to the mail box was estimated at $100.
A report of reckless driving in a cornfield was called to the law enforcement center at 1:28 p.m. on August 25. The cornfield was on Pearl Street west of 225th Street near Dow City.
Scam
At 6:58 on August 26, Roger Hinkle, of Deloit, reported a computer scam in the amount of $5,100.