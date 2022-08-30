Police Beat 8-30-2022

Arrests

August 26, 3:18 p.m.: Reyna Espinoza Maltus was arrested for operating while under the influence, 2nd offense. The offense took place on Arrowhead Drive in Denison.

August 26, 4:48 p.m.: Krystal Lee Schooley, 34, of Denison, was arrested on Johnson County warrants and providing false identification to law enforcement.

August 27, 1:05 a.m.: Julio Cesar Lucas Lucas, 30, of Denison, was arrested for operating while under the influence, 1st offense. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.

August 27, 8:07 p.m.: Jackaline Ordonez Hernandez, 19, of Denison, was arrested and charged with introducing drugs into an institution, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

August 27, 11:52 p.m.: Elias Adalbert Gonzalez Perez, 39, of Denison, was arrested for operating while under the influence, first offense. The offense occurred on Avenue C in Denison.

August 28, 2:16 a.m.: Ronaldo Villa Vega, 24, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred.

Stolen vehicle recovered

August 25, 6:28 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office filed a report on a stolen vehicle that was recovered. The vehicle was reported stolen on August 21 from Monona County. It was located at the Methodist Church in Charter Oak. The vehicle was towed by Waderich Towing to his business in Denison. Monona County was going to contact the owner to arrange to get his vehicle.

Accidents

August 26, 10:46 a.m.: Officer David with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 30 and South 12th Street. Cari Ann Segebart, 50, of Defiance, was driving a silver 2013 Cadillac Escalade east on Highway30 towards South 12th Street. The stoplight turned green. Segebart attempted to slow down behind an orange 2020 Harley-Davidson FLRT but hit the Harley-Davidson with her car. The operator of the Harley-Davidson was James D. Gautreau, 75, of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. No one was injured. The Harley-Davidson received $1,000 damage to the rear passenger side corner. Segebart’s vehicle received $300 damage to the front driver side corner.

August 26, 1:23 p.m.: Officer Romero with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on South Main Street. Sherry Katherine Baker, 57, of Vail, was driving a gray 2017 Ford Fiesta SE east on Highway 30 when she went through a red stoplight and struck a white 2008 Post Office vehicle on the driver’s side. The driver of the Post Office vehicle was Roger Eugene Bender, 52, of Battle Creek. A passenger in Baker’s vehicle, Regina Ann Cadell, 78, of Vail, was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital with suspended minor/non-incapacitating injuries. The Post Office vehicle received $2,100 damage and was disabled. A tow was privately arranged. Baker’s vehicle received $2,000 damage and was considered totaled. A tow was privately arranged. Baker was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

August 26, 11:07 p.m.: A car vs. raccoon accident was reported on D Avenue east of 140th Street, Ricketts.

August 27, 3:20 p.m.: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a reported accident. The report says Dennis Kruger hit a stop sign at the intersection of Avenue C and 1st Avenue North in Denison. He was traveling east on 1st Avenue North approaching the stop sign at North Main Street when his foot got stuck under the brake pedal. In an attempt to stop the vehicle, he attempted to put it in neutral but put it in reverse, came back down the hill across Avenue C and took the stop sign out at Avenue C and 1st Avenue North. Damage was done to the rear driver side of his vehicle and the stop sign. No injuries were reported.

Other calls

August 26, 9:42 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of drag racing westbound on Highway 30 near Arcadia. The vehicles could not be located.

August 26, 10:12 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a motorist assist on 400th Street north of F Avenue, Westside.

August 26, 9:13 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call for an assist from Monona County for a report of a suspicious vehicle on 130th Street near Charter Oak. Specketer made contact with the owner who said a son had the truck earlier and it was home and everything was OK.

August 27, 12:51 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a goat and dog at large on 240th Street near Denison.

August 27, 8:02 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call of damage to a subject’s window caused by a rock thrown from the tire of a vehicle. The incident occurred westbound on Y Avenue near Defiance. The subject understood that the incident wasn’t a crime but wanted to report the erratic driving. Specketer patrolled the area for the described vehicle.

August 27, 2:34 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of two missing guns belonging to a resident in Schleswig. The missing guns were entered into the National Crime Information Center. The subject had left the guns on the vehicle when he loaded his kids into the vehicle. He forgot to grab the guns and lost them on the way home. He traced his route, checked the ditches and was unable to find them. He later found the guns and reported that to the sheriff’s office.

August 28, 2:42 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver southbound on Highway 59 three miles south of Denison. The vehicle and driver were found by the Iowa State Patrol.