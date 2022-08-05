Police Beat 8-5-2022

Arrest

August 3, 11:05 p.m.: Dustin Lee Mitchell Mabbit, 23, of Malvern, was arrested for driving while barred. The offense took place on South Main Street in Denison.

Thefts, break-ins

August 1, 12:44 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about a checkbook stolen from a vehicle parked outside a trailer at Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison. The caller did not report anything else missing at the time. The caller was the second person who called on August 1 who had their vehicle gone through overnight at Country View Mobile Home Park. The first caller did not have anything missing but noticed the glove box on his vehicle was open. Neither caller had their vehicle locked.

August 2, 6:14 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone breaking into a shed on Railroad Street in Charter Oak and messing with the vehicles in the shed.

August 3, 10:45 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Yellow Smoke Park that money tubes had been broken into. Taken was $180 in cash and two checks, each for $40.

Other calls

August 1, 9:54 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call to check the welfare of a dog in Kiron. The caller said the dog is often left outside in the heat.

August 1: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about dead hogs at a hog confinement on 260th Street north of Denison, and that they had been there for seven to eight days. It was later discovered that the hog confinement belongs to Iowa Select. A call was placed to the facility. The people there were advised to get the hogs put back into the “dead box” (as it’s called). The door to the dead box was open and the hogs were lying outside of it and were easily viewable from the road. The box is only 50-75 feet from the gravel road. The Department of Natural Resources was also notified.