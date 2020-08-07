Police Beat 8-7-2020

Arrests
At 2:58 p.m. on August 3, Keith Eugene Schaben, 58, of Charter Oak, was arrested on a warrant at the Crawford County Courthouse.
At 9:33 p.m. on August 1, Elijah Jaydin Michael Ashworth, 18, of Deloit, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the arrest was the drive-through at McDonald’s.
Vehicle pursuit/accident/charges
At 12:19 a.m. on August 4, a silver 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup rolled over after entering a field. David Wayne Bannister, 43, of Denison, was driving the pickup at a high rate of speed and recklessly, while being pursued by a marked police vehicle. He failed to maintain control of the vehicle while traveling on Lincolnway, a gravel road located southwest of Denison. The pickup crossed Lincolnway from a bean field and slid across the road into the opposite field where it rolled, ending the pursuit. Bannister was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drugs or a combination of such substances. He was charged with eluding, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, failure to maintain control, failure to obey a stop sign and operating under the influence. Bannister received suspected (minor/non-incapacitating) injuries and was taken to the Crawford County Medical Clinic by Crawford County Ambulance. His vehicle received $5,000 damage and was considered totaled.
At 12:16 a.m. on August 4, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist in a chase of a vehicle driving down the wrong side of the road and not stopping. The location of the incident was on Highway 59. (See incident above.)
At 6:59 p.m. on August 5, a car versus animal accident was reported on Highway 30 at 313th Street, Denison.
Miscellaneous
At 9:34 p.m. on August 3, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of two kids on bicycles riding in the westbound lane of Highway 59, heading north around the intersection with F Avenue, with no lights on the bikes and not wearing reflective vests.
At 7:13 a.m., on August 4, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a vehicle crossing the center line and the driver on the phone. The vehicle was northbound on Highway 39 near K Avenue.
At 5:57 p.m. on August 5, a Dow City resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.
At 8:13 p.m. on August 5, a report was received about an ATV traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 30 into Arion. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
At 4:32 a.m. on August 6, a report was received about a dog barking at 421 Maple Street, Deloit. No contact was made at the residence. Contact was made with the owner via phone; the owner was informed of the complaint.
At 7:52 a.m. on August 6, a report was received about garbage in the ditch at 1715 A Avenue, Dow City.