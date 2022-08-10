Police Beat 8-9-2022

Thefts

August 2: Parker Preul and his wife, Cara, had their wallets stolen out of their vehicles at the 7th Street baseball fields. The time of the incident was between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

August 5, 12:17 p.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about identity theft. In July 2022 Farmer’s State Bank in Waverly contacted a local subject to inform her that someone had tried to obtain a loan in her name via a virtual application process. No money was taken from her account. The subject was given the Equifax number to call and put a watch on her account.

Other calls

August 4, 8:19 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a deer in the middle of the road at Highway 141/230th Street, Denison. Chief Deputy Rasmussen reported that the deer was removed from the roadway and set on the south shoulder. The Iowa Department of Transportation was contacted by dispatch.

August 4, 4:52 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking complaint on Oak Street, Charter Oak. He spoke with the subject and ran his information. Specketer reported that the subject did have a vehicle over the sidewalk and it needed to be moved. The subject was also advised that this is a city code enforcement issue. While speaking with the subject, Specketer observed there were five other houses within sight that were also in violation of the code and reported that the issue seems to stem from a dispute between the caller and the subject. Specketer cleared the call.

August 5, 4:19 p.m.: Sac County called in a report of a vehicle in the ditch at 1156 Highway 39, Kiron. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate the vehicle.

August 5, 9:17 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who had issues with passing a white Ram near Ettleman’s in Dow City. The Ram had yellow lights and was pulling a car with a tow rope and was going eastbound on Highway 30. The sheriff’s office was unable to locate the suspect vehicle and it was not at Ettleman’s upon arrival.

August 5, 9:23 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a purple Durango doing burnouts in front of a house on Frederick Street in Arion that then went to a neighbor’s house. Three witnesses are writing statements and will give them to the county attorney.

August 6, 9:02 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted a vehicle with dogs inside. The location was Highway 30 and the Two Mile Road near Dow City.

August 6, 1:55 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a motorist assist on Highway 30 going into Westside. The vehicle, a white Honda Civic, had a flat tire.

August 6, 2:25 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a motorist assist at Highway 59/G Avenue, Denison.

August 6, 8:50 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle not stopping for a deputy for a traffic stop. The white 2004 Buick LeSabre with Nebraska plates was eastbound on Highway 30 near Dunlap.

Vehicle fire