Police Beat 9-23-2022

Arrests

September 11, 7:55 p.m.: Atem Duot, 22, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-1st offense. The location of the offense was on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.

September 13, 4 p.m.: Corlino Tot Gatluak, 41, of Sioux City, was arrested for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon - a knife - and public intoxication. The location of the offense was a residence on North Main Street in Denison. An arraignment was set for 9:30 a.m. on October 23. Gai Ajuoi Gai, of Denison, was also arrested for public intoxication.

September 14, 5:12 p.m.: Victor Noriel Arvizo, 27, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was at a business at 49 North Main Street in Denison, Antojitos El Chero.

September 17, 11:45 p.m.: Jennifer Marie Krajicek, 38, of Denison, was arrested for simple assault. The criminal complaint filed in district court says that she assaulted another person by grabbing that individual by the neck and throwing that individual to the ground. The incident occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Broadway in Denison. A no-contact order was filed in district court on September 18.

September 20, 11:13 a.m.: James Rodney Adams, 66, of Des Moines, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on North Main Street in Denison.

September 20, 7:30 p.m.: Laura Ann Traufler, 45, of Dow City, was arrested for trespass-1st offense. The location of the offense was the Budget Inn Motel on Highway 30 in Denison. On September 21 at 6:52 p.m., Traufler was arrested for tresspass-2nd offense, also at the Budget Inn Motel. A Denison address was listed as her residence on the second arrest report.

September 21, 1:30 p.m.: Elton Dean Chandler, 59, of Denison, was arrested for domestic assault - 3rd or subsequent offense. The location of the offense was at a residence in the 1400 block of Broadway in Denison. The criminal complaint filed in district court says that Chandler struck another person’s head against a kitchen counter and that other furniture was disturbed. Witnesses advised that they could hear the struggle for about one and one-half hours prior to the arrival of law enforcement. A temporary no-contact order was filed in district court on September 22.

Thefts and break-ins

September 16, 9:38 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a machine shed broken into near Charter Oak. A four-wheeler was listed as property taken.

September 17, 9:20 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a farm shed broken into in the 1000 block of Highway 141, Charter Oak. Nothing was taken.

Accidents

September 16, 8:47 p.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened in the 2000 block of 330th Street near Vail. Audrey Rae Ireland, 19, of Denison, was driving a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on 330th Street. She lost control of the vehicle which went into the east ditch and overturned. The vehicle was out of the ditch and upright on the road, facing south, upon the officer’s arrival. No one was reported injured. The vehicle, owned by Hazel Ann Mohn, of Woodbine, received $5,000 damage. A tow was privately arranged. The Vail Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were paged.

September 17, 9:57 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a hit-and-run accident at Maple and Cedar, Schleswig. The vehicle that was hit was parked on private property. The owner was not located. The vehicle had paint transfer on the passenger side between the front and rear doors. The striking vehicle backed into the vehicle that was hit. The driver was unaware she had hit anything. The driver was Drene Briggle.

September 17, 11:58 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 30 and 300th Street near Denison. Michael Kent Stone, 44, of Denison, was driving a dark green 2004 GMC Sierra east on Highway 30. Dennis Bernard Grossman, 70, of Glidden, was driving a red 2018 Nissan Altima, also traveling south on Highway 30, behind the Stone vehicle. Initially there was some distance between the two vehicles but then Stone slowed down to turn left onto 300th Street. Just as Stone was turning, the Grossman vehicle struck his vehicle from behind. Grossman then pulled over onto the shoulder with significant damage to the front end of his vehicle. Stone completed his turn and pulled over onto the side of 300th Street. Stone’s vehicle received $4,500 damage to the rear and had a blown right tire. Grossman’s vehicle received $10,000 damage and was towed by Waderich Towing. No one was listed as injured. Grossman was arrested for OWI-1st offense and cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.

September 19, 6:47 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer accident on Highway 59 between Highway 141 and E65, Manilla.

September 22, 7:15 a.m.: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident that happened on 3rd Street in Westside. Cassidy Sue Branning, 23, of Carroll, was driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Equinox east in the 600 block of 3rd Street. Her vision was obscured by the sun and her vehicle struck a red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 owned by Derek Joseph Ketelsen. As a result of the impact, the Branning vehicle landed on its driver side. No one was reported injured. Branning’s vehicle received $2,500 damage and was towed by Waderich Towing. Ketelsen’s vehicle received $2,500 damage.

Property damage

September 19, 5:12 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about property damage in the 400 block of 6th Street in Manilla.

September 20, 4:59 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a car ran through a fence in the 2000 block of 170th Street, Charter Oak. The investigating officer, Deputy Melby, filed in the incident report that parts from the scene appeared to be from a maroon Chevrolet Equinox and that the farmer estimates a $1,700 loss considering the loss of corn and damage to the fence.

Other calls

September 15, 5:40 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a subject turning in prescription medications.

September 15, 6:11 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident with injuries at Highway 30 and 313th Street, Denison. His incident report said an attempt was made to contact Kourtney Payer about the accident but was unable to make contact with her at the number provided by dispatch. Dispatch was asked attempt to get a good number.

September 16, 12 a.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report about a 911 hangup call. There was negative contact upon call back. He checked County View Mobile Home Estates east of Denison and was unable to locate anyone in need of assistance.

September 16, 9:38 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist for a domestic call in the 100 block of South 19th Street in Denison.

September 16, 11:04 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a request for an agency assist in locating a vehicle involved in an accident on Highway 39.

September 17, 8:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated that a large black Angus was out on Highway 59 south of 270th Street, Denison. The Angus went off the road into the east side ditch. The investigating officer, Deputy Miller, was unable to locate the Angus.

September 18, 8:24 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle following too close to another vehicle on Highway 39 southbound near Deloit. The report said the vehicle almost hit the reporting vehicle.

September 19, 12:42 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an angry male in a black Bonneville at 100 Fir Street, Schleswig. The male left the area.

September 20, 5:20 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported picking up an inmate from the Carroll County Jail and bringing the inmate back to the Crawford County Jail.

September 20, 8:08 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about an erratic driver northbound from Denison on Highway 39 from Avenue C. He check the highway from Kiron to Denison for the vehicle but was unable to locate it.

September 21, 2:35 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported that a vehicle parked along Highway 30 west of the ethanol plant was towed after being at that location for a couple of days.