Police Beat 9-6-2022

September 1: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that took place at 1331 3rd Avenue North and happened sometime after 5 p.m. on August 31 and 6:11 a.m. on September 1. He took pictures of the gray 2005 Ford F-150 pickup owned by Aaric John Larson, age 18. He found a few parts from a headlight and maroon paint transferred, and then ran the numbers on one of the pieces which came back to a 1991-1995 Buick Regal. Later, while driving around, Ten Eyck found a maroon 1991 Buick Regal at Oakwood Manor Apartments at 311 North 12th Street, He called management and found that the owner of the vehicle, Cynthia Jean Bartley, lives at an apartment there. Upon speaking with Bartley, she admitted to hitting the truck sometime the night before while swerving to miss a rabbit. Larson’s pickup received $2,500 damage to the rear driver side corner. Bartley’s vehicle received $2,000 damage to the front passenger side corner. Bartley was cited for leaving the scene of an accident – property damage only.