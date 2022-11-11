Police Beat

Accidents

November 7, 9:01 a.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 30 East. Laverne Howard Ambrose 65 of Denison was driving a red 2008 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup east on Highway 30 and was changing from the right to the left lane when his pickup struck an eastbound white 2012 Kia Optima LX being driven by Ashley Leann Lindner 22 of Odebolt. Ambrose said he looked but did not see Lindner’s vehicle. No one was injured. Lindner’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front passenger side. Ambrose’s vehicle received $500 damage to the front driver side. Both vehicles could be driven away.

November 7, 11:47 p.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about a one-vehicle accident with no injuries that happened at L Avenue and 280th Street Denison. The Crawford County Ambulance was dispatched.

November 8 6 p.m. Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened on S Avenue one-half mile west of 320th Street near Manilla. Jeffery Scott Irlbeck 43 of Manning was driving a blue 2021 RAM 1500 Laramie pickup west on S Avenue when a deer came out of the north ditch and struck the pickup in the passenger door. The pickup received $3,500 damage.

November 10, 6:10 a.m.: Officer Winey with the Denison Police Department investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened on Highway 59. Carmen Marie Schuett 43 of Arthur was driving a white 2020 Hyundai Venue north on Highway 59 when a deer came out in front of her vehicle and struck it. The deer moved itself off the roadway. The driver’s side airbag on Schuett’s vehicle was deployed. Schuett complained of stomach discomfort and pain in her fingers. An ambulance was requested and Schuett was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle received $10,000 damage. It was towed by Waderich Towing and was taken to a specific shop per the owner’s request.

November 10, 7:20 a.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about a property-damage vehicle accident that happened at Highway 30 and North Boyer in Dow City. The accident involved a black 2008 GMC Sierra listed to Brian/Travis Pautsch and valid to Travis Pautsch.

Other calls

November 7, 5:51 p.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about an RV with no plates parked at Cedar Avenue and 2nd Street in Charter Oak.

November 7, 8:13 p.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about a 29-year-old male who had been hit by a tractor and was complaining of stomach pain. The subject was conscious and breathing. The accident happened at 240th Street and D Avenue Schleswig. The Crawford County Ambulance and the Schleswig Fire Department were dispatched.

November 9, 12:40 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about computer hacking of a computer belonging to a resident of Schleswig. Rick’s Computers of Danbury explained the computer had been compromised. The owner of the computer wanted to report the incident in case any information had been stolen.

November 9, 4:31 p.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about leaves being burned at 57 North Orange in Kiron.

November 9, 5:12 p.m.: Law enforcement assisted a motorist on Highway 30 near the APC location.

November 9, 8:19 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about minors drinking at Cheers in Dow City. He checked the bar and found that no minors were present.