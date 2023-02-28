Arrests and warrants

February 17, 1:25 p.m.: Kristina Lee Podraza was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations after assaulting a paramedic from Crawford County Memorial Hospital. The incident took place at the hospital.

February 19, 3:21 a.m.: The Ida County Sheriff’s Office received a hit conformation on Derek Goslar, 39, on a Crawford County warrant for probation violation involving a December 2021 case of domestic violence.

February 19, 8:36 a.m.: James Ding Deng, 43, of Denison, was arrested and charged with public intoxication outside the Hy-Vee store in Denison.

February 20, 2:58 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office served a Shelby County warrant on Jonathan Robles, 37, connected with December 2019 charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

February 24, 1:36 p.m.: Carroll County reported a hit confirmation on Ryan Halsey. Halsey, 46, was served with a warrant on the original charge of theft in the fifth degree.

February 24, 1:40 p.m.: Miguel Romario Martinez Cid, 18, of Denison, was cited for possession of a controlled substance at Denison High School.

February 25, 2:06 a.m.: Fausto Margarito Perez, 31, of Denison, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing drugs into an institution. The stop was made on South Main Street.

February 25, 11:50 a.m.: Chadwick Charles Sachau, 57, of Denison, arrested for driving while barred, eluding law enforcement and several traffic violations. The incident occurred on Highway 39.

February 26, 3:06 a.m.: Lt. Perdew arrested Timothy Locklear, 20, for excessive speed, traveling 95 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. The location was on Highway 30 east of Q Avenue. Court records show that Locklear pleaded guilty on February 27.

February 26, 7:23 p.m.: Mavrick Harrison, 29, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant, on the original charge of operating under the influence -2nd offense, filed on February 17.

Accidents

February 18, 1:52 a.m.: Officer Krajicek with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit and run accident that happened on South Main Street between Broadway and 1st Avenue South. The owner of a gray 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee told the officer that he parked his vehicle around 7 or 8 p.m. and did not return to the vehicle until he called the police department at approximately 1:52 a.m., when he noticed damage done to the front driver’s side. The vehicle owner could not recall what other vehicles were parked along the street when he initially parked the Jeep along the east side of the street. The officer found no paint transfer to the Jeep and at the time of the report was waiting to check the surveillance video camera at a nearby business. The estimated damage to the Jeep is $1,500.

February 19, 6:50 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident in which a vehicle hit a deer at R Avenue and 130 Street, Dunlap. The vehicle started on fire. Everyone was out of the vehicle. The Charter Oak Fire Department responded.

February 22, 1:12 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Sac County about a vehicle in the dich at Highway 39 and Buchanan Avenue on the Crawford County side of the border with Sac County. The driver of the red 2007 Pontiac was Mario Martinez Gutierrez. A deputy was with the driver and a passenger at the old gas station in Kiron.

February 22, 1:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a jack-knifed semi on the curves on Highway 59 south of Denison. Waderich Towing was called.

February 23, 3:36 p.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on South 8th Street. Daniel Santamaria, 19, of Denison, was driving a red 2011 Chrysler on the access road of D&J Trailer Park when he attempted to stop but couldn’t because of the icy roads. Santamaria’s vehicle then slid onto South 8th Street where it collided with a green 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan being driven north on the street by Maria Eugenia Rizo, 58, of Manilla. No one was injured. Santamaria’s vehicle received $2,000 damage to the front passenger side corner. Rizo’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the front passenger side corner.

February 23, 3:53 p.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at 1st Avenue North and North 15th Street. Eloy Quinones Solis, 57, of Denison, was driving a gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 pickup north on North 15th Street and was approaching the 1st Avenue North intersection. Megan Marie Livengood-Gotto, 38, of Denison, was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT east on 1st Avenue North and was approaching the same intersection. Quinones Solis failed to stop and yield the right of way at the stop sign. His pickup struck the driver’s side of Livengood-Gotto’s vehicle. Livengood-Gotto did not have a stop sign. No one was injured. Livengood-Gotto’s vehicle received $2,500 in damage. Quinones Solis’s vehicle received $1,000 in damage to the front driver side corner. He was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.

Thefts and vandalism

February 19, 4:18 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a stolen bicycle from a residence in the 2000 block of N Avenue, Denison. A blue 26-inch men’s mountain bike with fat tires was removed from the barn at the residence. It had been purchased at Walmart for $150.

February 20, 4:12 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a property on Maple Street in Ricketts that had the garage windows shot out. The reporting party said it happened sometime from August 2022 to the February 2023. The reporting party was informed to call if he happens to see any activity that is out of the norm.

Recovered property

February 19, 5:21 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen car from Main Street in Charter Oak.

Other calls

February 18, 9:20 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office signed a dog into the animal pound after the dog was found in Vail.

February 18, 11:30 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about animal abuse and is investigating.

February 18, 1:55 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident in which three dogs were running loose on Valley View Drive in Schleswig. The people the dogs were chasing said the dogs belong to Kim and Jared Petersen. Kluender made contact by phone and the owners had a friend stop by and put the dogs inside. Kluender reported that the dogs got out through a walk-in garage door that was open.

February 18, 4:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at an abandoned house in Charter Oak.

February 18, 5:50 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident of Buck Grove who heard three gunshots.

February 19, 10:30 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist to the Iowa State Patrol at the north junction of Highway 59 and Highway 141. They were waiting with two subjects until their ride showed up.

February 19, 8:35 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a white Ford truck circling the section in the 1500 block of 310th Street, Denison. A person or persons in the truck were shining a spotlight. The caller had not seen the truck before.

February 20, 7:48 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reckless driver in a silver truck traveling on Highway 30 from Westside to Vail. The investigating officer was unable to find the vehicle.

February 22, 2:12 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a DOT employee about a car in the ditch on Highway 30 near the Yellow Smoke Road intersection.

February 22, 9:57 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Country Store in Denison to assist with the transportation of a female to the Carroll County line.

February 23, 12:45 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was asked to pick up a transient at Sparky’s in Westside and transport him to the Harrison County line as he wanted to go west. He was dropped off at a gas station in Dunlap, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was advised.

February 23, 7:14 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a diesel pickup that had the fuel gel up at Highway 59 and K Avenue, Denison. The sheriff’s office was asked to patrol around the area.

February 23, 8:58 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called about a semi with the hazard light flashing while traveling down the center of Highway 59. The semi was traveling north on Highway 59 from the Highway 141 south intersection west of Manilla. The investigated officer located the semi and was informed that everything was OK.

February 26, 5:52 p.m.: Lt. Perdew took a call from a resident in Westside who said he wanted his son out of the house. The caller was advised he would have to have the person evicted.

Ambulance and

rescue calls

February 19, 12:55 a.m.: Birch Avenue, Charter Oak, Crawford County Ambulance and Charter Oak Fire Department responded.

February 20, 10:11 p.m.: Main Street, Kiron, Crawford County Ambulance and Kiron Fire Department responded.

February 21, 6:14 a.m.: 6th Avenue, Manilla, Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire Department responded.

February 25, 1:42 a.m.: A caller reported that he put his truck in the ditch and requested a report for insurance.

February 25, 5:29: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject not leaving the caller’s home.