Police Beat

Arrests, warrants

October 26, 12:24 p.m.: Spencer Miller was arrested on warrants from numerous counties. Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office handled the call.

October 26, 10:25 p.m.: Allen Thomas Price, 32, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

October 27, 3:21 a.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a traffic stop on a light green 2008 Toyota Prius on Avenue C and 7th Street in Denison. A K9 was deployed. According to a criminal complaint filed in district court Stefanie Castillo, 24, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. She was also cited for speeding and for driving without a valid driver’s license. Sgt. Cardenas with the Denison Police Department was the arresting officer.

Theft

October 24, 2:31 p.m.: Sheriff James Steinkuehler with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of the theft of DeWalt tools taken from an address in the 3100 block of Buck Creek Avenue at an unknown time. The investigation is ongoing.

Other calls

October 24, 9:20 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a resident in the 2600 block of Idlewood Drive, Denison, burning leaves. The officer reported the pile of leaves behind the house was burned up and the fire was out. The subject was reminded of the burn ban that is in place. The subject was going to call Denison Fire Chief Corey Snowgren.

October 24, 11:13 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an erratic driver of an 18-wheeler speeding on Highway 30 westbound from Rocky Run.

October 25, 7:50 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about cows out on Highway 39 between Denison and Deloit.

October 25, 4:23 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff's Office released an incident report about a child prank calling 911, claiming the school and his residence in Dow City were burning down.