Caller says guns donated to Deloit Legion 50-60 years ago are missing

April 21, 10:15 a.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about missing guns. Approximately 50-60 years ago, veterans in Post 690 in Deloit were given Springfield rifles to discharge at military funerals, on Memorial Day and on other appropriate occasions. The Legion had no place to securely store the weapons, so the veterans took the rifles home for safekeeping. The rifles cannot be accounted for this after this length of time as most of the veterans that had these weapons have passed away. The incident report states that the sheriff’s office has no way to verify if this is what happened.

Arrest

April 19, 2:08 p.m.: Brandon Lee Schechinger, 30, of Manilla, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

Scams and Hacking

April 20, 8:29 a.m.: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a phone call from a subject asking for a welfare check on a woman. The subject had been speaking with the woman on a dating app for a few months and the woman expressed concern that she had missed her last couple doctor’s appointments because the people she stays with in Sac County will not allow her to go to the doctor. The subject advised he had sent money to the woman by purchasing Walmart gift cards. The subject was told he was being catfished and scammed. Sac County authorities were contacted.

April 19, 5:19 p.m.: A Vail resident reported that his computer was hacked and that someone tried to obtain finances from him. He was able to stop the transaction.

Accidents

April 18, 1:49 p.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Donna Reed Road. Aric Colton Christiansen, 21, of Ute, was driving a John Deere farm tractor south on Donna Reed Road. He stated that he had entered the bridge portion of the road and that after he was on the bridge, a blue 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, being driven by William George Wieland, 76, of Denison, turned onto Donna Reed Road and the bridge. Christiansen’s tractor was too wide for both vehicles to be on the bridge at the same time. Wieland started to back up but the tractor struck the side of the pickup. Christiansen stated that Wieland might have backed up four or five feet. Wieland stated he was on the bridge first and that he backed up 25 feet. The contact was made at the far south end of the bridge, which is 303 feet long. The vehicles were moved from the road prior to the officer’s arrival on scene. Wieland’s pickup received $1,500 damage to the rear driver side. He was not injured. Christiansen’s tractor received minor damage ($1) to the rear driver side. He was not injured.

April 19, 5:30 p.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a two vehicle accident that happened on Avenue C. Gerardo Banda, 60, of Denison, was driving a blue 1999 Mercury Marquis east on Avenue C and was following a white 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by Brenda Joyce Meggers, 52, of Dow City. The vehicles were between the intersections of 2nd Avenue North and 11th Street when Meggers stopped her vehicle in traffic due to non-contact vehicles ahead. Banda admitted to being distracted by looking to his left at some individuals and/or buildings. His vehicle struck the rear of the Meggers vehicle. Meggers received possible injuries (complaint of pain) but was not transported for medical treatment. Her vehicle received $3,000 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away. Banda also received possible injuries and drove himself to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. His vehicle received $9,000 damage to the front middle. Banda was cited for failure to maintain control.

Other Calls

April 17, 10:05 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a verbal dispute at a residence on 8th Avenue in Manilla.

April 18, 4:53 p.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received multiple calls about an agency assist of an accident at Highway 30 and 16th Street, Denison.

April 18, 5:40 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a subject locked out of a vehicle at R Avenue and Dane Ridge Road, Denison. He checked the area but was unable to locate any vehicle.

April 19: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office returned a phone call in reference to a family dispute.

April 19, 12:05 p.m.: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of loud music coming from a residence on Clark Street in Dow City. He received no answer at the door of the residence, and the music had been turned down by the time he arrived.

April 19, 2:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office transported an inmate to the Carroll County line.

April 19, 4:39 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist for a neighbor dispute at a residence in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue South in Denison.

April 19, 9:22 p.m.: Lt. Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a bicycle in the middle of the road at Highway 59 and K Avenue, Denison. A subject was walking his bicycle on the side of the road and was on the shoulder, going northbound on Highway 59.

April 20, 12:24 a.m.: Lt. Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a vehicle partially on the traveled portion of the road at D Avenue and 250th Street, Schleswig. The blue 2010 Chrysler Town & Country did not have flashers on and posed a traffic hazard. Numerous calls were made to the owner and three messages were left to remove the car. Waderich Towing towed the vehicle.

April 20, 9:47 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about a female walking on Highway 39 near Kiron. He located her and gave her a ride to an address in the 3200 block of G Avenue as requested.

April 20, 5:56 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call on a civil issue – a subject wanting a no-contact order. Law enforcement spoke to both parties on the phone.

April 20, 6:50 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a red mini-van with an Iowa Hawkeye sticker on the back located by the school in Charter Oak about 15 minutes prior to the call. The caller said a male inside the vehicle was trying to get kids into the van with him.

April 20, 7:40 p.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about a pit bull mix dog at a lot at Country View Mobile Home Estates east of Denison. The caller was unsure if anyone lived in the trailer at the lot.

April 21, 7:23 a.m.: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about a vehicle with Guthrie County plates on the side of the road in the area of 2298 310th Street, Denison.

Ambulance and First

Responder Calls

April 17, 6:06 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance was paged for a medical incident at a residence in the 1800 block of South Main Street, Denison.

April 19, 9:57 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Manilla Ambulance responded to a medical incident at Highway 141 and Highway 59 west of Manilla.