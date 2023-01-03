 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police Beat

December 29, 3:56 p.m.: The Carroll Ambulance and Westside Fire Department were paged for a medical incident at an address in the 200 block of South Main Street in Westside.

December 29, 4:14 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary that happened at an address in the 2000 block of 320th Street, Denison.

December 29, 6:41 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a truck vs. deer accident that happened on Highway 141 near the intersection with 230th Street north of Denison. Susan Lazar, 52, advised she hit a deer with her black 2015 Dodge RAM truck. Minor damage was done to the side mirror and door panels of the truck.

December 30, 5:54 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a semi hit a deer on Highway 39 about three miles north of Denison. The deer was still alive and in the ditch.

