Arrests, warrants and charges

January 24, 2:52 p.m.: Dereck Paul Argotsinger, 33, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

January 25, 3 a.m.: Mavrick Harris, 29, of Denison, was arrested and charged with driving while suspended. The location of the offense was on South 11th Street in Denison.

January 29, 2:36 a.m.: Marcos Munoz Morales, 45, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on South Main in Denison.

February 1, 8:16 p.m.: Austin Connor Van Auken, 24, of Mason City, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse-1st offense. The location of the offense was at a residence on North 7th Street in Denison.

February 2, 2:58 a.m.: Mavrick Harris, 29, of Denison, was charged and arrested for driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.

Accidents

January 23, 6:19 a.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on U.S. Highway 59. Marco Antonio Orozco Jimenez, 22, of Pyote, Texas, was driving a while 2015 GMC pickup north on Highway 59 at the Highway 30 east junction. The roadway was slick from the morning’s snowfall. When Jimenez attempted to stop, the vehicle started to slide and eventually slid into the stop sign, breaking it off at the ground. Jimenez was not injured. His pickup received $900 damage. The stop sign support, owned by the State of Iowa, received $400 damage.

January 25, 11:23 a.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot at Crawford County Memorial Hospital. A blue 2014 Ford Edge SEL was reportedly parked unattended at the parking lot between 8:15 and 9 a.m. An unknown vehicle struck the right rear corner and left the scene without providing information. On January 25 at 4:15 p.m. Chief Rinnan notified Peters that the hospital’s CEO, Erin Muck, reviewed the surveillance video. She advised the chief that the incident did not occur in the hospital parking lot and had to have occurred elsewhere. The owner of the car that was hit insisted that the accident did occur at the hospital and wants a subpoena served on the hospital. The vehicle that was hit received $500 damage to the rear passenger side corner.

January 30, 5:10 p.m.: Assistant Chief Peters investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on City View Drive. Fredi Rolando Palacios Giron, 36, of Denison, was driving an orange 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup north in the 1300 block of City View Drive. His vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a brick mailbox at 1313 City View Drive. The vehicle continued north, leaving the scene and turning left to go west onto 12th Avenue South. A parked vehicle, a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade, sustained minor damage to the right front bumper, most likely by flying debris. The witness heard the impact from his residence and observed the suspect vehicle leave the scene. Officer Wolff located and identified the operator of the vehicle during the overnight shift. Palacios Giron was cited for failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of a traffic accident. His vehicle received $1,500 damage. The mailbox, owned by Jose Cabrera, received $1,500 damage. The Escalade, owned by Mark Anthony Laguna, of Carroll, received $300 damage.

Thefts reported

February 2, 12:13 p.m.: An incident of a stolen money box in Schleswig was reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

February 2, 3:50 p.m.: Deputy Bremser with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about the attempted theft of money in Arion.

February 2, 4:16 p.m.: An incident of a stolen cash box in Deloit was reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Other calls

January 23, 9:20 p.m.: A trespassing complaint in Boyer was called to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. There was no damage and the complainant wasn’t the owner so the owners were contacted and a security check was posted for the property.

January 24, 2:02 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person sitting on the side of the road on his backpack one-half mile east of Dunlap on Highway 30.

January 26: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist to Sac County officials. The subjects were found.

January 28, 1:48 a.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about possible shots fired at the old school in Vail. The sheriff’s office patrolled the area and conducted a search of the school. The search revealed someone appeared to be living in the building. Dispatch was advised to make contact with someone in the morning to see if this is known by the city.

January 31, 8:10 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took multiple calls for a motorist assist on Highway 59 south of Denison.

February 4, 1:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about snowmobiles driving across a person’s lots in Charter Oak at night.

February 5, 2:25 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a subject taking weights off another person’s tractor and putting them into his truck in the 3000 block of 160th Street, Dow City. The owner of the tractor was on his way there but also wanted deputies to go to the location.