Police Beat

Arrests

September 3, 2:41 a.m.: Jason Leon Engelking, 49, was cited for driving under suspension. The location of the offense was Highway 141/K Avenue, Charter Oak.

September 3, 10:36 a.m.: Aldean Ruth Keairnes, of Dow City, reported her 2001 Toyota Camry stolen. The vehicle was then located with Patrick C. Stubblefield, 32, of Shelton, Nebraska, driving it on Highway 59, heading south. Stubblefield was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft (2nd degree theft). The Toyota was valued at $2,000.

September 4, 6:45 p.m.: Donna Kay Buffington, 51, of Denison, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. A clear baggy of methamphetamine and six bottles of various prescription pills were seized. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.

September 4, 8:51 p.m.: Brokk James Beam, 29, of Denison, was arrested on three active warrants.

Accidents

September 2, 2:09 p.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened in the parking lot of Fareway. Sandra Kay Voss, 73, of Schleswig, was backing a silver 2020 Dodge Caravan from the second handicapped accessible parking stall west of the main entrance to Fareway. A gray 2014 Jeep Compass, operated by Shawntel Rose Baragar, 50, of Soldier, was parked in another row of parking stalls to the south of Voss’s location. Baragar’s vehicle was either entirely or mostly out of her parking space prior to the impact of the two vehicles. Voss advised that she did not see Barager’s vehicle prior to impact. No one was injured. Barager’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the middle passenger side. Voss’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear driver side corner.

September 2, 3:13 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a property-damage only accident that happened near the Lutheran Church in Dow City. A driver backed into a parked vehicle. The parties involved exchanged insurance information.

September 3, 5:59 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accident with no injuries occurring on Donna Reed Road.

September 7, 6:06 p.m.: Officer Sosa with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that happened in the parking lot at Denison High School. A red 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup was parked in the parking lot. After sports practice, the driver of the pickup noticed some damage to the left rear fender area and said it happened sometime during school. The pickup received $1,500 damage.

Break-ins and thefts

September 2: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a truck stolen from an address in Deloit. At 10:04 a.m. on September 3 the sheriff’s office received a report from the same subject of a motorcycle being stolen.

September 4, 10:48 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gas being siphoned at a location in the 2900 block of N Avenue, Denison.

September 5, 5:58 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Woodbury County about a stolen vehicle in Manilla.

September 7, 10:25 a.m.: A break-in was reported at a Morten building in the 2000 block of Rocky Run near Denison. A 110 stick welder of an unknown make or model and a red battery charger, also of an unknown make or model, were taken. Also taken was an amount of gas. Deputy Christiansen investigated the call.

Other calls

September 2, 10:12 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist in a vehicle pursuit westbound on Highway 30 and 20th Street, Denison. A blue Toyota sedan was the vehicle being pursued. Deputy Miller with the sheriff’s office was the officer on the call.

September 3, 9:28 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle with no plate was reported parked on 140th Street, Charter Oak. The vehicle was located. Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled the call.

September 3, 8:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of oil possibly being dumped in the 1900 block of K Avenue, Charter Oak. Deputy Miller handled the call. The same subject called at 9:55 a.m. on September 4 and said the subjects that were thought to be dumping oil were back flying drones. The report said that the subjects were using drones to spread cover crops.

September 5, 9:24 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a pickup pulling a trailer that almost ran a subject off the road. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 30 from Arcadia.

September 7, 2:36 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a Deloit resident scammed out of money. Copies of the victim’s driver license were possibly sent to the scammers. Lt. Kluender is investigating the incident.

September 7, 8:27 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a white van following and chasing an individual on Highway 59 South of I Avenue in Denison.