Police Beat

Arrests and citations

November 25, 3:34 p.m.: Matthew Lee Hogan, 39, of Soldier, was charged with harassment in the 1st degree, an aggravated misdemeanor; attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D felony; and criminal mischief in the 5th degree, a simple misdemeanor. The location of the offense was a residence on North 19th Street in Denison. Property damage estimated at $100 was done to a door frame.

November 27, 1:12 a.m.: Mason Lee Brungardt, 25, of Denison, was cited for carrying a firearm while intoxicated. The location of the offense was at North Main Street and 4th Avenue North.

November 29, 6:45 p.m.: Mark Ajaak Cham, 50, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.

Theft

November 23, 10:15 a.m.: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of identity theft. A resident of Charter Oak reported that someone hacked into her Facebook account, somehow got a photo of her driver’s license and is using it in an attempt to scam people out of money by selling puppies.

Break-in

November 27, 3:40 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a lock broken off a garage in the 300 block of Date Street, Schleswig. It did not appear that anything was taken.

Accidents

November 29, 10:17 a.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call from Storm Lake Iowa State Patrol radio about a UPS truck in a ditch on Highway 39 one mile north of Kiron.

November 29, 1:40 p.m.: Sgt. David with the Denison Police Department investigated a vehicle vs. building accident that happened at Cobblestone Inn & Suites at 2511 Boulders Drive. Drake Rolly Miller, 22, of Carroll, was driving a white 2019 International semi and was pulling into the porte cochere of Cobblestone Inn & Suites. The top of the semi struck the porte cochere, damaging it and the sprinkler system inside of it. The semi was not damaged. Damage to the hotel and sprinkler system was estimated at $2,000.

November 29, 1:54 p.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened in the parking lot at Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Nicholas John Schrad, 46, of Westside, was pushing snow with a silver 2019 Ford F350 pickup, owned by Crawford County Memorial Hospital. While backing up he struck a black 2011 Infiniti being driven by Christian Josue Resendiz Araujo and owned by Jason Javier Lucena. The pickup did not receive any visible damage. The vehicle being driven by Resendiz Araujo received $1,500 damage to the front driver side corner. No one was injured.

November 29, 2:52 p.m.: Officer Winey with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on North 16th Street. Jose Alonso Villalovos Jr., 17, of Denison, was driving a black 2013 Toyota Corolla south on North 16th Street, slid on the ice while attempting to slow down and traveled into the northbound lane. Dena Leann Schroeder, 59, of Dow City, was driving a blue 2006 Mercury Milan north on North 16th Street. The Villalovos vehicle struck the driver’s side of Schroeder’s vehicle head on. Schroeder had possible injuries (complaint of pain) and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by the Crawford County Ambulance. Villalovos was not injured. His vehicle received $10,000 damage and was considered totaled. Schroeder’s vehicle also received $10,000 damage and was considered totaled. Both vehicles were towed by Waderich Towing. Both drivers were cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.

November 29, 5:43 p.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at Industrial Drive and Avenue C. Atie Omot Okwer, 47, of Denison, was driving a silver 2007 Toyota Camry west on Industrial Drive at the intersection of Avenue C. Alvaro G. Gutierrez Martinez, 38, of Denison, was driving a blue 2006 Honda Civic north on Avenue C. Okwer pulled out from the stop sign, did not allow enough time considering the road conditions and hit the side of Gutierrez Martinez’s vehicle. No one was injured. Gutierrez Martinez’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the rear passenger side. Okwer’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front passenger side corner. Okwer was cited for failing to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.

Fires

November 24, 4:56 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a truck fire that occurred on Donna Reed Road south of T Avenue, Denison. The driver said his vehicle was getting hot so he stopped and opened the hood, and the fire started. The Manilla Fire Department responded, and Waderich Towing was called.

November 26, 8:56 p.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call about a house fire/field fire at 3766 B Avenue, Breda. The Kiron, Westside and Vail fire departments were paged.

Sign damage

November 26, 12 a.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of sign damage at the bridge south of Deloit. Someone unbolted the reflector sign on the bridge and moved it into the traffic lane. Stater moved the reflector and advised the Department of Transportation.

Ambulance calls

November 23, 8:29 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency in the 1000 block of J Avenue, Charter Oak. The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Fire Department responded.

November 23, 3:08 p.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call about an 80-year-old male who fell off equipment at Aspinwall Co-op in Aspinwall. The Manilla Ambulance was paged.

November 25, 2:04 p.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call requesting an ambulance for a subject in Westside who fell backwards out of a chair and hit his head. He was conscious and breathing. The Westside Fire Department was paged.

November 27, 4:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Dow City-Arion Fire Department were paged for a female resident of Dow City who had fallen.

November 27, 10:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Manilla Fire Department were paged for a resident of Aspinwall who had fallen but was conscious and breathing.

November 29, 8:45 p.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call about a male subject in Manilla who fell in the bathroom and had unknown injuries. The Crawford County Ambulance and the Manilla Fire Department were paged.

Other calls

November 23, 11:49 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 59 south of Schleswig. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

November 23, 9:23 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about an individual trying to get property back to another subject. He was unable to make contact and advised it is a civil matter.

November 23, 9:26 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a violation of a no-contact order. He referred the incident to Ida County since that is where the subject was when the violation occurred.

November 24, 12:28 a.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a man lying in a ditch at 390th Street/N Avenue, Westside. The caller reported that the man was gone when checked on shortly after. Perdew checked the area and was unable to locate anyone lying in the ditch.

November 24, 8:01 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject in Arion who said he has ultrasound pictures of his daughter but his ex-girlfriend’s name are on them. He wanted to know if he needs to give them back. Specketer advised that this was a civil matter and they would need to either solve it amicably or seek action through the courts for all of their shared property.

November 24, 8:57 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male in a plaid shirt walking around Vail.

November 25, 7:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a 13-year-old girl who ran away. She was last seen leaving her home in Charter Oak and was wearing a gray coat and dark pants. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

November 26, 12:29 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a residence in Schleswig about a subject in a verbal argument with a boyfriend. They stated they were yelling at each other and the boyfriend pushed the caller. The caller sounded very distraught. The sheriff’s office was on civil standby for the subjects to get some things and would meet with them in Denison to review options.

November 26, 12:43 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a vehicle on the side of road in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 near APC southwest of Denison. The vehicle had its flashers on and a person was seen running across the road. The sheriff’s office found the vehicle but no one was in or around it. The vehicle is a white Dodge Avenger.

November 26, 8:31 a.m.: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject who was test driving a customer’s vehicle in the previous week and struck a deer with the vehicle on Dunham’s Hill, Dunlap. The subject was going to fix the vehicle.

November 26, 11:32 a.m.: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call about a resident of rural Manilla who had been missing since 6 p.m. Friday, November 25.

November 26, 6:54 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male subject on a bicycle with no lights traveling eastbound on Highway 141 one mile west of the Kenwood Road.

November 26, 7:16 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a barking dog on Birch Street in Charter Oak.

November 26, 10:08 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a cow and two calves out at 3233 160th Street, Dunlap. The sheriff’s office contacted the owner who stated he would deal with them in the morning.

November 26, 10:32 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about loud music being played at 5th and Atlantic in Vail. The subjects were advised to turn the music down.

November 27, 1:35 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject dumping used motor oil in the ditch by the Soldier River. The location was 100th Street one-quarter to one-half mile south of Highway 141, Ute.

November 27, 9:41 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called about a verbal argument that was taking place at a lot at the Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison.

November 28, 6:03 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about tree limbs in the roadway on L51 between O and P Avenues, Charter Oak. He removed the tree limbs from the roadway.

November 29, 8:45 a.m.: Sheriff Steinkuehler with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint about hunting dogs scaring cattle on two sections of land in Goodrich Township. The owner of the dogs was advised of the situation. He said he did not know the dogs were scaring the cattle and that he would stop running his dogs near the cattle.