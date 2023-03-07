Arrests and warrants

March 1, 8:52 p.m.: Juan Miguel Sanchez was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for criminal mischief in the 3rd degree.

March 2, 5:48 p.m.: Timothy Nobelscott Locklear, 20, of Westside, was arrested on active Crawford County warrants.

March 3, 2:05 p.m.: Elijah Macholla Kuany, 38, of Sioux City, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was at Hy-Vee.

March 4, 12:17 a.m.: The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office transported Dereck Meyer, 34, to the county line. Meyer was arrested on two Crawford County warrants. He was transported by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to the county jail.

Accidents

February 28, 12:37 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that hit a deer at 260th Street and Highway 39. The driver said the accident didn’t really do any damage to his pickup but he would like a salvage tag when the deer is located. The deer was found and a salvage tag was issued.

February 28, 6:32 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a vehicle in a field at 2547 Donna Reed Road.

February 28, 7:37 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident that happened on Donna Reed Road. Gerado Torres, of Denison, was driving a red 2015 Jeep Cherokee north on Donna Reed Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch. Kluender gave Torres a ride to Denison and at 10 a.m. he assisted with traffic control while Waderich Towing towed the vehicle out of the ditch. The vehicle had damage to the right front quarter panel. No fence damage occurred. The roadway was slick with a heavy layer of frost covering the surface.

February 28, 7:50 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a crash indicator from Life 360, indicating an accident on Highway 37 two miles north of Dunlap. The investigating officer was unable to make contact with the subscriber and unable to locate a vehicle.

March 1, 5:49 a.m.: Officer Wolff with the Denison Police Department investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on North 20th Street. Vitia Rufina Cinto Valdez, 37, of Denison, was driving a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla south in the 900 block of North 20th Street and lost control of the vehicle due to the slick roadway. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a speed limit sign, continued south off the roadway, spun around and struck a tree with the rear end. Cinto Valdez was not injured. Her vehicle received $5,000 damage. Damage to the speed limit sign, owned by the City of Denison, was estimated at $300.

March 1, 11:43 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a truck off the road and in the field at Highway 59 and T Avenue.

March 3, 7:17 a.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on 1st Avenue South. Kara Elizabeth Hidding, 30, of Denison, was driving a blue 2010 Chevrolet Impala east in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South and was approaching the intersection with 16th Street. A white 2006 Toyota Sienna LE minivan was legally parked in front of 1529 1st Avenue South. Hidding’s vehicle struck the left rear of the minivan. Hidding admitted to having a frosted windshield prior to the collision. Hidding’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front passenger side corner. Damage to the minivan was estimated at $3,000. The police report noted that the minivan had considerable prior body damage, including missing rear glass and left side sliding door glass. Hidding was cited for failure to maintain control.

March 3, 8:26 p.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on North 14th Street. Colby Anthony Ellis, 27, of Denison, was backing a silver 2017 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup out of a driveway. The pickup struck the front of a silver 2014 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 that was legally parked on North 14th Street. Ellis’s pickup received a scratch on the rear bumper; the damage amount was listed as $0 on the report. The pickup that was hit received a scratch and small dent on the front bumper estimated at $900 damage.

March 4: Officer Krajicek with the Denison Police Department investigated an accident that happened on 7th Avenue North. At approximately 8:25 a.m. Patrick Brandt reported that his mailbox had been hit overnight at his residence on 7th Avenue North, sometime between the hours of 7 p.m. on March 3 to 8 a.m. on March 4. There was no paint transfer on any mailbox pieces. Krajicek found a driver’s side headlamp bracket assembly piece at the scene. The online search for the part number came back to a 2007-2014 GMC Sierra or a 2007-2014 Chevrolet Silverado. A house to the east of the scene has exterior cameras that face Brandt’s residence. The residents of the house said they would call the police department or Brandt if anything is found.

March 4: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that happened on 5th Avenue South. A white 2008 Ford F-1590 Supercrew pickup was parked south of a metal storage building in a dirt lot near a raised loading dock, near the intersection of 5th Avenue South and 14th Street. An unknown vehicle struck the left side of the pickup, causing $1,400 damage starting at the left exterior mirror and going to the left rear quarter panel. The damaged area was approximately three feet high along the left side. The reporting party did not specify a timeline on the damage as it could have occurred up to one month ago.

March 5, 12:48 a.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 39. Esequiel Cavazos, 38, of Edinburg, Texas, was backing a black 2007 Chevrolet K1500 Tahoe pickup and struck the generator door on a white 1993 Dina motorhome. Damage to the motorhome was $100. The pickup sustained a broken tail light; damage was estimated at $500.

Other calls

February 28, 1:27 a.m.: Monona County reported a pursuit of a Ford Explorer that was possibly heading to the Crawford County Line. The reason for the stop was the vehicle was going 35 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

March 1, 4:52 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a male subject falling into an empty tanker at Boyer Valley southwest of Denison. The Crawford County Ambulance and the Dow City-Arion Fire Department were paged.

March 3, 11:15 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist for a vehicle being towed on Arrowhead Road.

March 3, 5:05 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a grass fire a little bit out of control at 2013 140th Street. The Charter Oak Fire Department was paged.

March 3, 6:56 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male subject standing on the white line of Highway 39 just north of Denison, near a red barn with a gravel drive. The subject was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans. The investigating officer was unable to locate the subject.

March 3, 9:24 p.m.: A resident on Spruce Street in Deloit heard what sounded like gunshots or fireworks going off in the backyard area. The caller asked that the area be checked.

March 4, 9 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting two kids breaking out windows at the post office in Denison. The report said cameras will need to be checked to see who it was. The subjects took off as soon as they saw the reporting party.