Arrests and warrants

February 10, 4:10 p.m.: Gler Gay, 40, of Denison, was arrested on two Crawford County warrants for theft in the 2nd degree and burglary in the 3rd degree.

February 11, 2:12 p.m.: James Ding Deng, 43, of Denison, was located in the roadway of the 100 block of South Main Street in Denison. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

February 12, 2:26 a.m.: Danyy Josias Coc Ventura, 27, of Denison, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. The location of the offense was on Avenue C in Denison.

February 12, 4:19 p.m.: Santino Dut Madut, 42, of Denison, was arrested and charged for driving while revoked. The location of the offense was on South 12th Street in Denison.

February 12, 6:59 p.m.: Corlino Tot Gatluak, 42, of Sioux City, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was on North Main Street in Denison.

February 13, 1:40 a.m.: Shelby County reported confirmation on a warrant for failure to appear in Crawford County Court on Sherean Hansen, 55, on the original charge of driving under suspension. Bond was set at $300 and was paid on February 13.

Accidents

February 11, 3:46 p.m.: Officer Wolff with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on 8th Avenue North and North 16th Street. Kinsey Jo Krajicek, 36, of Soldier, was driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Impala east in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue North and was approaching the intersection with North 15th Street. Dylan Anthony Schaben, 26, of Denison, was traveling south in the 500 block of North 15th Street and was approaching the same intersection. Krajicek failed to obey a yield sign, went through the intersection and her vehicle collided with Schaben’s. No one was injured. Schaben’s vehicle received $4,000 in damage to the front passenger side and could be driven away. Krajicek’s vehicle received $3,000 in damage to the front driver side corner and could also be driven away. Krajicek was cited for failure to obey a yield sign and failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.

February 12, 12:38 p.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on 3rd Avenue North. Mario Leroy Carrizales Jr. was driving a blue 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe west on 3rd Avenue North. A white 2018 Ford Fusion was parked facing east on the north side of 3rd Avenue North. Carrizales stated he looked over at the passenger and did not see the parked car. No one was injured. The Ford Fusion received $5,000 damage to the front passenger side corner and was considered disabled. It was left at the scene. Carrizales’s vehicle received $7,000 damage to the front passenger side corner and was considered totaled. A tow was privately arranged. Carrizales was cited for failure to maintain control.

February 13, 4:13 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called about an accident at Railroad and Maple streets in Ricketts.

Investigations

February 10, 1:24 p.m.: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft of $4,000 from an individual’s bank account. Statements from the bank were requested.

February 11, 9:05 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a call about sexual assault in Deloit.

Other calls

February 8, 10:17 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called about a fight at a residence in Buck Grove.

February 9, 12:04 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called about an intoxicated male carrying a bottle while walking into a field east of Yellow Smoke Park.

February 9, 4:45 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist to transport a female from Manilla to Harlan.

February 10, 3:50 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office transported a female subject from Crawford County to Carroll on a court order.

February 6, 3:57 p.m.: The Vail Fire Department was called to check on a residence in the 3000 block of M Avenue after a medical button was pushed and the individual with the medical alert device did not respond.

February 10, 7:07 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about two loose dogs by the Denison pound.

February 12, 3:17 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office w received a call about a noise that sounded like someone was inside an apartment complex in Denison, with weird noises coming from the reporting party’s apartment. The area was checked, nothing was found and everything was secured.

Ambulance and first responder calls

February 8, 12:31 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Kiron Fire Department responded to a medical call in the 2000 block of Avenue C, Kiron.

February 9, 8:45 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Kiron Fire Department responded to a medical call to a residence on Lemon Street in Kiron.

February 11:42 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Fire Department responded to a medical call on to a residence on Main Street in Charter Oak.