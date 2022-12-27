Police Beat

Weather-related calls

December 20, 4:47 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a gray vehicle that appeared to be stuck in a ditch on Highway 59 south of the county line between Ida and Crawford counties.

December 21, 2:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 141 just after the first hill off Highway 59. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

December 23, 5:46 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called about a vehicle partially on Highway 59 about two miles north of Denison.

December 23, 7:52 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called about a vehicle in the middle of B Avenue near Kiron. Waderich Towing was contacted.

Accident

December 23, 7:47 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate an accident at Highway 59 and Birch Avenue, Schleswig.

Ambulance and first responder calls

December 20, 9:38 a.m.: The Carroll Ambulance and Westside Fire were paged for a medical alarm reported by Connect America for an address in the 100 block of Clinton Street, Westside.

December 20, 6:56 p.m.: Crawford County Ambulance and Charter Oak Fire were paged for a medical incident in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue, Charter Oak.

Fire

December 21, 10:15 p.m.: Harrison County reported a structure fire in the 1900 block of Apple Road, Dunlap. The Dow City-Arion Fire Department was paged.

Other calls

December 20, 11:34 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic incident at Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison.

December 21, 1:39 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male walking on Donna Reed Road near S Avenue. He was given a courtesy ride to Denison.

December 22, 4:22 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called by a resident of Schleswig who said several of the apps on his phone were hacked and he could not access anything on it. The subject was advised to contact the companies connected with the apps about fixing the issues.