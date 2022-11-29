Police Beat

Accidents

November 18, 1:12 a.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department investigated an accident report of a vehicle in the ditch at 320th Street/K Avenue, Vail. The caller spoke very little English. No accident report was done. The vehicle was abandoned upon Stater’s arrival.

November 20, 2:25 p.m.: Deputy Bremser with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that occurred at 170th Street one-half mile north of E-16, Schleswig. The Crawford County Ambulance, Schleswig Fire Department and Waderich Towing were called to the scene.

November 22, 10:13 p.m.: A vehicle vs. deer accident that happened at Highway 141/L Avenue, Denison, was reported by Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The department’s vehicle hit a deer with damage to the right front fender, door and headlight. The amount of damage was unknown.

Other call