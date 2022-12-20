Police Beat

Arrests, citations
and warrants
December 13, 12:11 p.m.: Edwin Alberto Sola Alas, 24, of Denison, was cited and released for unlawful passing of a school bus – 1st offense. The incident occurred on North 16th Street, Denison.
December 17, 1:07 a.m.: Justin John Webb, 34, of Schleswig, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.
December 17, 6:19 p.m.: Jason Javier Lucena, 20, of Denison, was arrested for criminal mischief-3rd degree. The location of the offense was a residence in the 100 block of South 12th Street in Denison.
December 18: Brandon Enrique Ayala, 23, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
December 18, 2:26 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 30 east of Yellow Smoke Road, Denison. Eugenio Ortiz Ramos, 23, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense.
December 18, 3:07 a.m.: Eugenio Haroldo Ortiz Ramos, 23, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.
December 18, 9:04 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office checked on a warrant from Cherokee County for Kellsea Williams, 26. The warrant was served and Williams was transported to be transferred to a Cherokee County deputy.
Accidents
December 15, 5:33 a.m.: Officer Wolff with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at Highway 30 and South 15th Street. Tim Ray Drees, 56, of Carroll, was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup west in the outside lane of Highway 30 and was attempting to make a left turn onto South 15th Street. Genaro Adrian Reyes Coh, 43, of Denison, was driving a red 2013 Ford F-150 pickup west on Highway 30 and was also in the outside lane. Drees made a wide left turn, pulling into the inside lane, and due to the snow and icy conditions, Reyes Coh was unable to avoid hitting the Drees pickup. The Reyes Coh pickup struck the passenger side of Drees’s trailer and the rear side of Drees’s pickup. Reyes Coh received suspected minor (non-incapacitating) injuries but was not transported for medical treatment. No citations were issued due to the road conditions at the time of the accident. The Drees vehicle and trailer received $1,000 damage. The Reyes Coh vehicle received $6,000 damage. Both could be driven away. Drees stated he was at fault.
December 15, 5:40 a.m.: Officer Krajicek with the Denison Police Department investigated a three-vehicle accident that happened on South 20th Street. Adhieu Machar, 36, of Sioux City, was driving a silver 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup and failed to make it up the hill, going north, on South 20th Street so she turned her vehicle around. After turning the vehicle to go back down the hill, her pickup was struck in the rear by a white 2008 Pontiac G5 due to loss of traction because the street was completely ice and snow covered. The Pontiac was being driven by Jaqueline Emila Lima Salazar, 22, of Denison. While information was being gathered from Lima Salazar and Machar, a blue 2005 Ford 400, being driven by Reginald Louis Jenkins Jr., 42, of Denison, slid down the hill into the side of Lima Salazar’s vehicle. Lima Salazar was still inside her vehicle and reported a minor injury. She was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by Crawford County Ambulance. Lima Salazar’s vehicle received $3,000 damage and was towed due to damage. Jenkins’s vehicle received $500 damage and Machar’s vehicle received $300 damage; both could be driven away.
December 15, 5:54 a.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a three-vehicle accident that happened at Avenue C and North 10th Street. Nounkon Donkhong, 65, of Denison, was driving a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup north on North 10th Street between Avenue C and 3rd Avenue North. Robby Allen Krueger, 56, of Denison, was driving a red 2007 Dodge RAM pickup south on North 10th Street. Krueger’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Donkhong’s vehicle in the left side, damaging both doors. Krueger’s vehicle continued south on North 10th Street, was spinning and struck a black 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the left rear corner. The black Silverado pickup was being driven by Harrison John Dahm, 18, of Denison. He had his pickup stopped at the stop sign for southbound traffic at North 10th Street and Avenue C. No one was injured. Dahm’s pickup received $500 damage. Krueger’s pickup received $1,700 damage to the front driver side and middle driver side. Donkhong’s pickup received $1,000 damage. All vehicles could be driven away. Dongkong was cited for operation without registration. Weather conditions reported were snow with ice and frost on the road surface.
December 16: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled an accident report from Jeff Ridgely. He was on 260th Street approximately two miles north of E-16 when he ran into a snow drift, causing damage to the front driver side of Darla Nelson’s red 2007 Chevrolet Colorado.
December 16, 7:57 a.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 59. Michael E. Newcomb, 45, of Dakota City, Nebraska, was driving a blue 2017 Kenworth semi east on Highway 59 near the Arrowhead Road intersection. Due to the icy road conditions, Newcomb was unable to stop his vehicle which struck the back of a white 2012 Dodge RAM pickup being driving by Andrea Lynn Taylor, 44, of Holstein. No one was injured. Taylor’s vehicle received $1,000 damage and the semi received $3,000 damage. Both vehicles could be driven away.
December 16, 4:14 p.m.: Chief Deputy Roger Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled an accident report. Bruce Boysen and his wife were traveling north on Highway 39 near E Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle on the icy road and went into the west ditch and struck trees. No injuries were reported. Waderich Towing towed the vehicle and gave the occupants a ride to a hotel in Denison.
December 16, 5:31 p.m.: Chief Deputy Roger Rasmussen handled a call about a vehicle vs. deer accident reported by Patrick Williams. The vehicle was northbound on Highway 59 near 260th Street, Denison, when the accident happened. Damage was done to the front passenger side. Waderich Towing towed the vehicle and gave Williams a ride to Denison. Rasmussen transported two juveniles to Denison High School.
December 17, 4:42 p.m.: Chief Deputy Roger Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call from Janice Steinkuehler who said her vehicle was backed into by Paul Putzier at an apartment complex on Fir Street in Schleswig. She was advised that since it was on private property the parties should exchange information; Steinkuehler said they did do that. Rasmussen spoke to Putzier who said he didn’t have any insurance and would take care of the damage on his own. Rasmussen contacted Steinkuehler again and she advised that Putzier told her the same thing. Steinkuehler was advised to take photographs.
December 18, 6:06 p.m.: Officer Clausen with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on 1st Avenue North. Amanda John Bruhn, 46, of Schleswig, was driving a gray 2021 Chevrolet Suburban north on 7th Street and started to turn into the parking lot entrance at HardCore Dance Studio when her vehicle was struck in the rear by a black 1998 Isuzu being driven by Ned Gerald Ahart, 63, of Denison. Road conditions were slightly ice and snow covered. Bruhn’s vehicle received $1,200 damage and Ahart’s vehicle received $400 damage to the front middle. No one was injured.
Ambulance and first
responder calls
December 15, 5:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Dow City Rescue were paged for a medical incident in the 100 block of Franklin Street in Dow City.
December 17, 7:48 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance was called to the 2000 block of Maple Ridge Drive, Denison, for a medical incident.
December 18, 1:58 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance, Vail Fire Department and Waderich Towing were called to the 300 block of Bergen Street, Vail, for a medical incident.
December 19, 2:02 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Kiron Fire Department were called to a residence in the 1000 block of 330th Street, Kiron, for a medical incident.
Other calls
December 16, 6:35 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possible civil issue on Oak Street in Ricketts.
December 16, 4:38 p.m.: Chief Deputy Roger Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about a suspected motorist assist needed at 320th and U Avenue, Denison. Upon calling the reporting party, Rasmussen was advised that the vehicle was gone.
December 17, 12:06 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about a subject who reportedly had no driver’s license and was possibly drunk who pushed another subject and took off with the other subject’s keys and vehicle.
December 17, 9:35 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call about a semi trying to back up onto Highway 59 south of the old pumpkin patch south of Denison. He was unable to locate the vehicle to the south Highway 141 junction.
December 18, 10:33 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a motorist assist at Highway 59 and Vernon Voss Road. A male subject was transported to Travel Lodge in Denison until his son from Minnesota could pick him up.