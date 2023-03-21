Thefts

March 14, 2 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of identity theft. A subject received a letter from the IRS that someone had already filed for the subject’s tax return. The reporting party didn’t have any information on who might have filed for the return. The reporting party will contact the sheriff’s office after speaking with the IRS.

March 14, 5:31 p.m.: KCK’s in Schleswig reported a gas drive-off.

Accidents

March 14, 4:03 a.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident east of Dow City on U Avenue. Julio Rodriguez Canovas, 30, was driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Traverse and hit a deer at U Avenue and 205th Street. The deer came out of the south ditch and struck the front passenger side of the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained approximately $7,500 damage. The accident was investigated on scene.

March 15, 3:32 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an accident ending in a field at 220th and N Avenue.

Other calls

March 13, 5:24 p.m.: Deputy Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control on E16 just west of KCK’s in Schleswig. A semi was blocking one lane of traffic.

March 14, 7:36 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an injured deer at 2535 Donna Reed Road.

March 15: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding issues with a neighbor’s dogs in the 2000 block of 370th Street, Manning.

March 16, 8:15 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called about Dale Ewoldt’s cattle on property at 2681 380th Street, Vail.

March 15, 7:33 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a search warrant in Manning.

March 15, 6:47: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was informed by Crawford County Memorial Hospital that a seven-year-old male had been bitten by a dog in Charter Oak.

Ambulance and first responder calls

March 16, 4:19 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Deloit Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Spruce Street in Deloit for a medical incident.