Police Beat

Warrant served
January 2, 7:21 p.m.: A warrant was served on Sandra Ellerbruch, 39, on the charge of theft in the 5th degree.
Accidents
January 2, 10:01 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle rollover on Highway 39 on the curve north of Kiron. The driver said he was not injured.
January 3, 7:25 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened east of Buck Grove on U Avenue.
January 5, 8:22 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car in the ditch with no one around it. The location was Highway 141 and 230th Street.
January 5, 8:56 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a feed truck in the ditch on Highway 141 one-half mile east of Manilla. A male was walking about one-half mile away from the truck.
Fire call
January 3, 4:03 a.m.: The Schleswig Fire Department was called out for a pole on fire on Maple Avenue between Cedar Street and Date Street.
Ambulance and first responder calls
January 3, 4:18 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance was called to the scene of an accident at 3160 Highway 30.
January 3, 6:39 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Kiron Fire Department were called out for a medical incident in the 100 block of Main Street in Kiron.
January 3, 7:09 p.m.: A driver of a UPS truck reported that a power line came down on his vehicle in the 3000 block of U Avenue, Manilla. He advised he was out of the truck and not hurt.
January 3, 10:19 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Fire Department were called to an address in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue for a medical incident.
January 4, 10:11 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Dow City-Arion Rescue were called to the former county home near Arion for a medical incident.
Other calls
January 2, 9:55 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious truck at 360th Street and C Avenue, Denison. The incident report identified the truck as a gray 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The sheriff’s office received a call about someone inside the house at 11:39 p.m. in reference to the call.
January 4, 10:27 a.m.: County Engineer Paul Assman reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office that trash had been dumped on 320th Street one mile north of F Avenue. That location is northeast of Deloit and south and a little distance west of Boyer.
January 1, 7:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible burglary in progress at a lot at Country View Mobile Home Estates east of Denison.
January 4, 4:30 p.m.: A scam call was reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office by a Kiron resident.
January 4, 7:31 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took information on a dog bite that had been reported by Crawford County Memorial Hospital. The victim was the owner of the animal and the dog was up to date on all its shots. As the incident appeared to be accidental, no action was taken.