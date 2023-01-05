Police Beat

Warrant served

January 2, 7:21 p.m.: A warrant was served on Sandra Ellerbruch, 39, on the charge of theft in the 5th degree.

Accidents

January 2, 10:01 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle rollover on Highway 39 on the curve north of Kiron. The driver said he was not injured.

January 3, 7:25 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened east of Buck Grove on U Avenue.

January 5, 8:22 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car in the ditch with no one around it. The location was Highway 141 and 230th Street.

January 5, 8:56 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a feed truck in the ditch on Highway 141 one-half mile east of Manilla. A male was walking about one-half mile away from the truck.

Fire call

January 3, 4:03 a.m.: The Schleswig Fire Department was called out for a pole on fire on Maple Avenue between Cedar Street and Date Street.

Ambulance and first responder calls

January 3, 4:18 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance was called to the scene of an accident at 3160 Highway 30.

January 3, 6:39 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Kiron Fire Department were called out for a medical incident in the 100 block of Main Street in Kiron.

January 3, 7:09 p.m.: A driver of a UPS truck reported that a power line came down on his vehicle in the 3000 block of U Avenue, Manilla. He advised he was out of the truck and not hurt.

January 3, 10:19 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Fire Department were called to an address in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue for a medical incident.

January 4, 10:11 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Dow City-Arion Rescue were called to the former county home near Arion for a medical incident.

Other calls

January 2, 9:55 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious truck at 360th Street and C Avenue, Denison. The incident report identified the truck as a gray 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The sheriff’s office received a call about someone inside the house at 11:39 p.m. in reference to the call.

January 4, 10:27 a.m.: County Engineer Paul Assman reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office that trash had been dumped on 320th Street one mile north of F Avenue. That location is northeast of Deloit and south and a little distance west of Boyer.

January 1, 7:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible burglary in progress at a lot at Country View Mobile Home Estates east of Denison.

January 4, 4:30 p.m.: A scam call was reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office by a Kiron resident.