Police beat

Arrests

December 2, 11:40 p.m.: James Gatpan Teng, 55, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested at 20 North 15th Street in Denison for public intoxication.

December 4, 3:52 a.m.: Judy L. Ike, 18, of Sioux City, was arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting/violent behavior. The location of the offense was at Job Corps.

December 4, 6:08 p.m.: Eric Richard Brandt, 34, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for trespassing – 1st offense, at a residence in the 500 block of North 14th Street in Denison.

Thefts

December 2, 7:55 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a truck stolen from a residence on Date Street in Schleswig.

December 2, 4:35 p.m.: A horse was reported stolen near Vail.

Fraud

December 1, 10 a.m.: Chief Deputy Roger Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of fraud reported by residents of Charter Oak. The reporting party said that someone opened an AT&T account using the husband’s information. They have never had an AT&T account, and the account shows it has been active since March of 2021 with the amount totaling $1,281.15. The reporting party also stated that the husband had medical bills from Rhode Island that were previously reported to the sheriff’s office.

Fires

December 2, 5:28 p.m.: A fire was reported behind a house in the 2000 block of Idlewood Circle, Denison. A subject was burning in a fire pit behind a house and the leaves along the timber caught on fire. The Denison Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched.

December 3, 9:53 a.m.: A truck fire was reported on Highway 30 one mile east of Vail. The Vail Fire Department was paged.

Ambulance call

December 1, 5:03 a.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call about a subject who had fallen in the 2000 block of A Avenue, Kiron. The Crawford County Ambulance and the Kiron Fire Department were paged.

Accidents

December 2, 1:25 p.m.: Officer Winey with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 30 at South 15th Street. Timothy Craig Mitchell, 37, of Dow City, and Joel Matthew Musfeldt, 31, of Audubon, were both driving vehicles west on Highway 30. Mitchell was driving a beige 2011 Ford F150 pickup. Musfeldt was driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Musfeldt came to a stop to turn south on South 15th Street. Mitchell attempted to brake his vehicle but could not stop in time. Mitchell reported that there were vehicles in the lane to the right and he could not change lanes to avoid an impact. His vehicle hit the rear of Musfeldt’s vehicle. No one was injured. Mitchell’s vehicle received $10,000 to the front middle and was considered totaled. It was disabled and a tow was privately arranged. Musfeldt’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away.

December 2, 5:14 p.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Avenue C. Amy Erin Cramer, 44, of Charter Oak, was driving a gray 2021 Kia Seltos north on Avenue C. She was stopped in traffic at red light at the Highway 39 intersection when her vehicle was struck in the rear by a tan 2002 Ford Explorer being driven by Luis Roberto Campos, 75, of Denison. No one was injured. The Campos vehicle received $500 damage to the front middle. The Cramer vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear middle. Campos was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident and operating a non-registered vehicle.

December 4, 9:59 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a car vs. deer accident that happened on Highway 141 West of Highway 45, Manilla.

Other calls

November 30, 11:20 a.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call about a medical alarm with no response at a residence on Earling Road, Dow City. The Crawford County Ambulance and the Dow City-Arion Fire Department were paged.

December 1, 12:06 a.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report about a newer black Dodge pickup that ran another motorist off the road at 330th Street and N Avenue, Vail. The other vehicle was not damaged and the driver was not injured. No plate information was available. The deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the black Dodge pickup.

December 1, 7:53 p.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of one to three cattle with ear tags that were out at the top of the hill on 290th Street east of Deloit. The area was checked and the deputy was unable to locate the cattle.

December 2, 1 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a motorist assist on Highway 59 one mile north of the county line near Manilla. A subject driving for Capital Express had a tire on his vehicle that blew. Waderich Towing was notified to get help to get the lug nuts off the wheel to change the tire.

December 2, 4:33 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a subject that requested a salvage tag. A text was sent that the tag would be at the dispatch center.

December 2, 6:14 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a custody dispute in Manilla.

December 3, 6:01 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a loud vehicle driving around Arion. He check the town but was unable to locate any loud vehicles driving around.

December 4, 8 a.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call about hunters possibly trespassing in the 3000 block of 200th Street, Dow City.

December 4, 5:57 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a reckless driver at Highway 141 and 200th Street, Charter Oak. He patrolled the area but was unable to locate the vehicle.