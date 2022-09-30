Police Beat

Warrant served

September 28, 7:24 p.m.: Emmanuel Alexis Meja, 23, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant.

Accidents

September 27, 7 a.m.: Officer Clausen with the Denison Police Department investigated a three-vehicle parking accident that happened in the 400th block of South 12th Street, east of the street. David John Reisz, 71, of Denison, was backing a red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup south and backed into a parked, unoccupied white 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup. Damage was done to the right rear of the Toyota pickup and the right rear of Reisz’s pickup. Reisz pulled his pickup forward, moved to the west to avoid the Toyota pickup and hit a legally parked red 2010 Ford Fusion. The Toyota pickup received $5,500. The Ford Fusion received $2,750 damage to the front passenger side corner. Reisz’s pickup received $2,000 to the rear passenger side corner. No damage was observed to the left rear of Reisz’s pickup.

September 27, 6:14 p.m.: Officer Sosa with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on the eastbound ramp of Highway 30 that merges with northbound Highway 59. Joel Walter Fisher, 45, of Spirit Lake, was driving a black 2002 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer and was stopped at the stop sign at the Highway 59/Highway 30 junction, facing south. Fisher began to leave the stop sign as he stated that a second vehicle, a blue 2009 Chevrolet HHR, was a long distance away. The Chevrolet was traveling east on Highway 30. The driver of the Chevrolet, Rebecca Melissa Schumate, 54, of Dunlap, did not see the semi and hit the semi trailer’s back tire. Schumate had the right of way at the intersection. Fisher stated that his trailer was loaded with cows and due to the weight, his semitractor could not pick up speed quickly enough to clear the roadway. Fisher was not injured. The individuals in Schumate’s vehicle (Schumate and a passenger) stated their necks hurt. They were transported by Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Schumate’s vehicle received $2,000 damage to the front passenger side corner. It was disabled and a tow was privately arranged. The semi trailer received $500 damage and could be driven away. Fisher was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

September 27, 8:41 p.m.: Deputy Henningsen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened on Highway 59 near R Avenue, Denison. Robert Mahoney, 52, of Harlan, was driving a red 2020 Mazda south on Highway 59 when his vehicle hit a deer. Mahoney continued home before calling to make a report.

September 29, 6:42 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a parking complaint in the 400 block of 3rd Street in Vail. The incident report indicates a property damage accident.

Other calls

September 18, 6:49 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a vehicle in the ditch at 2523 Kenwood Road, Denison. The Dow City-Arion Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were paged. Waderich Towing towed the vehicle.

September 26, 3:48 p.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a crash detection call from Life 360 at the location of Willow Avenue and Highway 141, Ute. Monona County made contact with the phone number and was told the vehicle was not involved in a crash.

September 28, 8:05 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible tired driver traveling west on Highway 30 from Vail. Lt. Perdew drove the highway from Denison to Vail and was unable to locate the vehicle.