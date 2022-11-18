Police Beat

Arrests

November 15, 10:21 p.m.: Mary Adut Kuol, 37, of Denison, was arrested for driving under suspension and OWI – 2nd offense. The location of the offense was on South Main Street.

November 16: Zachary David Gray, 41, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for violation of probation.

Forgery report

On November 16, the Denison Police Department received a complaint of a forgery reported by a financial institution. The investigation is ongoing.

Accident

November 15, 10:31 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a car vs. deer accident that happened just north of Medical Parkway on Highway 59, Denison. The vehicle was not damaged and the deer was removed from the roadway.

November 16, 6:40 a.m.: Officer Torres with the Denison Police Department investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on South Main Street near Highway 30. David William Adams, 64, of Denison, was driving a gray 2004 Ford F150 pickup when he lost control of the vehicle while traveling south on Main Street. He could not stop and his pickup struck and knocked down a city light located in the median. No one was injured. The pickup received $4,500 damage to the front passenger side corner. It was disabled and a tow was privately arranged. The city light post received $1,000 damage

November 16, 7:38 a.m.: Officer Torres with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on South 16th Street. The accident involved Andy Ledesma, 16, of Vail, who was driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Impala, and Josie Lynn Koenig, 18, of Arion, who was driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Malibu. The report said that after the officer spoke with both drivers, it was found that the Ledesma vehicle hit the rear end of the Koenig vehicle while both vehicles were traveling north on 16th Street. No one was injured. Koenig’s vehicle received$2,500 damage, and Ledesma’s vehicle received $600 damage. Both vehicles could be driven away. Ledesma was cited for following too closely.

November 16, 10:16 a.m.: Officer Torres with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that happened on 5th Avenue North. Tristan Scott Winey, 24, called and stated his silver 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was involved in a hit-and-run accident. Clear plastic was found on the ground next to the Jeep. Road conditions were slick with snow on the ground. After reviewing the scene, the officer wrote that it appeared that a vehicle lost control and slid into the Jeep, causing $3,500 damage to the back passenger-side door. There are no known leads on the unknown vehicle.

Other calls

November 15, 12:15 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a cow out near Highway 30 around Two Mile Road, Dow City.

November 15, 7:50 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a black cow out at 1709 Highway 30, Dow City.

November 15, 8:45 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported it towed a blue 2008 Honda Odyssey, belonging to Gladiola Medrano, from Highway 30/Q Avenue, Denison.

November 15, 2:11 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an erratic driver southbound on Highway 39 near Deloit.

November 15, 2:40 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a cow out at Highway 59 south of the south junction, Manilla.

November 15, 5:10 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about debris in the road on Highway 59 between the turnoff to Crawford County Memorial Hospital and the radio towers.