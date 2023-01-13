Police Beat

Arrests and warrants

January 4, 6:21 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on Ryan Matthew Halsey, 46, in a case involving the charge of possession of a controlled substance – 3rd or subsequent offense. A hearing was set for January 17 and bail was set at $2,000.

January 5, 11:53 p.m.: Shad Joseph McDuff, 51, of Schleswig, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was at a residence in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North in Denison.

January 6, 8:30 a.m.: Nyatew John Mamed, 31, of Denison, was arrested for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The offense took place at a residence in the 800 block of 13th Avenue South in Denison.

January 12, 1:44 a.m.: Tamie Sue Johnson, 47, of Ida Grove, was arrested at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store in Denison for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – 1st offense. She was transported to the Crawford County Jail without further incident. Further charges are pending in the case.

Thefts and forgeries

January 5, 4 p.m.: The Denison Police Department received a report about an attempted forgery that took place at Telco Triad Credit Union.

January 10, 6:27 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint about a license plate that had been stolen. The owner didn’t want any charges pressed but was given the case number so he could be issued a new plate if the stolen plate isn’t returned to the sheriff’s office.

January 11, 10:35 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about theft from a county rock pile at E-16 and L-51.

Fire

January 9, 12:06 p.m.: The Vail Fire Department was called to an address in the 3000 block of P Avenue, Vail, for a fire in the ceiling of a hog barn.

Accidents

January 11, 11:04 a.m.: Officer Nicholas Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 59. Thomas Anthony Feehan, 35, of Rochester, Minnesota, was driving a purple 2003 Peterbilt semitractor north on Highway 59 near the intersection with Highway 30. Feehan said he looked down to check his GPS to make sure he was on the correct route. Kielind Dondi Maurice L. Williams, 32, of Denison, was driving a gray 2006 Nissan Altima south on Highway 59 and was turning onto Highway 30. Feehan said he did not see the stop sign and did not stop for it. His semi struck the front of Williams’s vehicle, causing it to spin into the median, where it stopped. No one was injured. The semi received $5,000 damage to the front middle and could be driven away. The Williams vehicle received $10,000 damage to the front passenger side corner and was considered totaled. A tow was arranged by the officer. Feehan was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. Williams was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.

Other calls

January 9, 6:28 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by Feld Security about a burglar alarm at 201 East Main Street, Aspinwall, the address for Aspinwall Cooperative Company.

January 10, 12:11 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a motorist assist on Highway 39 near Ferrell Gas.

January 10, 10:23 p.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call for a motorist assist on Highway 37 by Dunham’s Barn, rural Dunlap. He checked Highway 37 to the county line and was unable to locate the motorist needing assistance.

January 11, 5:36 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 39 about one mile north of Deloit.

January 11, 11:04 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist at the middle highway bucket in Denison.

Ambulance and first responder calls

January 9, 9:06 a.m.: Crawford County Ambulance and the Kiron Fire Department were called to an address in the 1300 block of Highway 39, Kiron, for a medical incident.

January 10, 1:11 a.m.: Crawford County Ambulance and the Dow City-Arion Fire Department responded to a medical incident in the 100 block of North School Street in Dow City.

January 10, 1:35 a.m.: Crawford County Ambulance and the Dow City-Arion Fire Department responded to a medical incident in the 100 block of East Pearl Street in Dow City.

January 10, 5:05 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a car that slid down the driveway and was blocking the road on Fair Lane in Denison.

January 10, 11:34 a.m.: Crawford County Ambulance and the Dow City-Arion Fire Department responded to a medical incident in the 1700 block of V Avenue, Dow City.

January 10, 12:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a semi lost its trailer at the Highway 59/Highway 141 south junction west of Manilla.