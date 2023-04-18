Arrests, warrants and citations

April 9, 8:47 p.m.: A warrant was served on William Matthew Lee at Ettleman’s in Dow City.

April 10, 7:45 p.m.: Yamile Morales, 22, of Denison, was arrested and charged with open container – passenger 21 years old or older. The vehicle she was in was stopped on South 15th Street in Denison.

April 12, 5:16 a.m.: During a traffic stop, Samauel Urbano Martin Lopez, 19, was cited for driving under suspension.

April 12, 11:02 p.m.: Will Soll was arrested on a Crawford County warrant in the 2000 block of U Avenue, Dow City.

April 12, 10:24 p.m.: Bryan Leon Brummer, 49, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred.

April 14, 10:38 a.m.: Lt. Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on E16 and 250th Street, Denison. Reyna Espinoza, of Schleswig, was arrested for OWI-third offense and driving while revoked, and was cited for failure to maintain control.

Thefts, break-ins

April 10, 4:30 p.m.: The Crawford County Communications Center received a report of a subject scamming or hacking information from a Denison resident.

April 10: Lt. Stater with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a case of a fence being cut in Stockholm Township at 300th and F Avenue. During the prior two weeks, someone had come onto the property and cut down 20 large trees and removed them. The subjects then drove across the field and cut approximately 25 feet of fence to get out.

April 12, 5:20 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person breaking into a shed on Westside Avenue.

April 13, 3:51 p.m.: A stolen bike was reported to the Crawford County Communications Center. It was reported missing from the daycare in Manilla.

April 14, 9:07 a.m.: The Crawford County Communications Center received a report of a stolen vehicle.

Accidents

April 11, 12:22 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident that happened at mile marker 109 on Highway 59, Denison. The report said the other driver was pregnant and was having some pain.

April 14, 7:19 a.m.: Sheriff Steinkuehler with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a semi vs. truck accident that happened on Highway 59 by the radio towers.

April 15, 5:24 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Charter Oak Fire Department were paged to an address on Pine Street, Charter Oak, for a medical incident.

Fires

April 10, 2:30 p.m.: A CRP burn was reported out of control at 2886 280th Street, Denison. The Denison and Manilla fire departments were paged.

April 10, 3:03 p.m.: A grass fire was reported at 2396 B Avenue, Schleswig. The Schleswig and Kiron Fire Departments were paged.

April 13, 4:18 p.m.: A barn fire was reported on S Avenue in the Manning Fire District. The Manilla and Westside fire departments were called for assistance.

April 13, 5:27 p.m.: Fire departments from Schleswig, Denison, Kiron, Deloit, Vail, Charter Oak, Dow City-Arion, Ricketts and Manilla were called to a field fire at Vernon Voss Road and Highway 59 south of Schleswig.

April 14, 2:25 p.m.: The Crawford County Communications Center received a call about a fire near Schleswig.

Ambulance and first responder calls

April 10, 12:30 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance was paged to an address on Park Street in Dow City for a medical incident.

April 10, 3:23 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance was paged to an address on North 16th Street, Denison, for a medical incident.

April 10, 10:58 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance was called to an address on Highway 141, Charter Oak, for a medical incident.

April 11, 12:36 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire Department were called to 5th Street in Manilla for a medical incident.

April 12, 1:32 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Schleswig Fire Department were paged to an address on Cedar Street in Schleswig for a medical incident.

April 15, 7:18 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Deloit Fire Department were paged to an address on Wolf Street in Deloit for a medical incident.

Other calls

April 11: The Crawford County Communications Center received a complaint that a dog on South Main Street, Denison, was not being taken care of.

April 11, 9:37 p.m.: The Crawford County Communications Center was informed by a caller that a mattress hit his girlfriend’s vehicle. She was not injured and the vehicle was not damaged, but the mattress and items were still on the roadway in the westbound lane of Highway 141 east of 330th Street.

April 12, 7:38 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Police Department handled a civil matter involving a car. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Westside Avenue, Westside.

April 13, 6:56 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a past-tense trespassing/criminal mischief complaint on B Avenue, Vail, for which a no trespassing notice was issued to a subject.

April 15, 8:02 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a motorist assist at M55 and E16, Boyer.

April 15, 4:45 p.m.: The Crawford County Communications Center received a report of vandalism on South Prince Street in Dow City.

April 16, 10:08 a.m.: The Crawford County Communications Center received a report of a Manilla resident being harassed.