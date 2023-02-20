Arrests

February 15: Charles Traufler, 19, was arrested and charged with theft in the fifth degree for shoplifting from Bomgaars in Denison. Recovered were 19 model 300 Federal Winchester Magnum bullets valued at $50.88, 17 Federal 6mm bullets valued at $34.88, 12 Smith and Wesson 40 caliber bullets and two Allen Company shotgun shell belts valued at $19.99. Listed as stolen were a Tasco red dot sight valued at $69.99, and a box of 9mm bullets valued at $21.48. The empty box for the 9mm bullets was recovered at Bomgaars. The thefts took place sometime between 4:28 p.m. on February 8 and 3:09 p.m. on February 9.

February 17, 2:43 a.m.: Matthew Julian Whiteside, 36, of Vernon, Texas, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense.

Accidents

February 13, 8:45 a.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened next to the Crawford County Courthouse. A blue 2016 Ford Transit XLT van, being driven by LaWayne Dean Gronau, 77, of Schleswig, backed from a parking stall on the west side of the courthouse and hit a red 2015 Nissan Pathfinder being driven by Zachary Scott Hindman, 38, of Sioux City. No one was injured. The van received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side corner and the Pathfinder received $3,000 damage to the middle passenger side.

February 16, 9 a.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 59. James Sanford Malcom, 62, of Schleswig, was driving a silver 2022 RAM pickup south on Highway 59. At the intersection of Arrowhead Road and Highway 59 he came to a stop at the stop sign. A red 2007 Jeep Liberty, being driven by Staci Regina Carey, 20, of Vail, was traveling south on Highway 59 and was attempting to stop, but due to the road conditions her vehicle slid into the back of Malcom’s vehicle. Both parties exchanged information and left the scene. Malcom called in later to report the accident. No one was injured. Malcom’s vehicle was not damaged. Carey’s vehicle received $1,500 damage.

February 16, 11:54 a.m.: Sgt. David with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at Broadway and South 24th Street. Charles Edward Meyer, 68, of Denison, was driving a white 2004 snowplow south on 24th Street. He reported seeing a blue 1997 Jeep Cherokee traveling east on Broadway but was not able to stop at the stop sign due to the slick and snowy conditions. The snowplow struck the Jeep on the front driver’s side. The Jeep was being driven by Jose Joaquin Rangel, 41, of Denison. No one was injured. The snowplow did not receive any damage. The Jeep received $2,000 damage and could be driven away.

Other calls