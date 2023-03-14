Citations

March 9, 6:30 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on 180th Street just north of Highway 141. A white Chevrolet 1500 Silverado being driven by Peter Smith was stopped. He was given a verbal for registration and a citation for driving under suspension.

Accidents

March 8, 3:58 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a gray Nissan in the ditch at 2693 Donna Reed Road.

March 11, 3:32 p.m.: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident that happen on Fawn Road near Denison. Tom Van was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer Sport east on Fawn Road when his vehicle slid off the roadway due to the slick conditions. His vehicle slid into the south ditch, struck some trees and was disabled. No injuries were reported. Waderich Towing towed the vehicle to Waderich’s impound lot for the insurance company.

March 12, 12:10 a.m.: Deputy Specketer investigated a report of a hit and run accident with no injuries. The accident happened in Vail but the victim was on the way to the law enforcement center and had given the vehicle information to the dispatcher. Officer Romero with the Denison Police Department located the vehicle and filed charges for the incident report. The sheriff’s office facilitated and exchanged information for the accident purposes. As the damage was under $1,500, no state report was filed but pictures were taken.

March 12, 3:05 p.m.: Chief Deputy Rasmussen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a traffic accident that happened at Vernon Voss Road near Highway 39 south of Deloit. Kelsey Lally was traveling west on Vernon Voss Road and was approximately one mile from Highway 39 when her vehicle slid off the road due to the icy conditions. The vehicle went into the south ditch. Lally reported no injuries at the time of the accident; she was the only occupant in the vehicle, a green 2003 Ford F-150 Supercrew.

March 13, 8:22 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a semi in the ditch at Highway 39 and G Avenue near Deloit.

Other calls

March 6, 2:14 p.m.: A caller informed the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office that she was following behind her grandson’s stolen vehicle eastbound on Highway 30 from 20th Street in Denison.

March 7, 1:37 a.m.: A caller informed the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office about a red pickup remaining at KCK’s in Schleswig for hours.

March 10, 10:28 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about cows in a field at 3161 2 Mile Road. Damage was done to a grain bin. Clay Schumate was contacted. He will get in touch with the landowner for the amount of damage and get the cows loaded up.

March 10, 8:43 p.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident in which one party wants property back from another party. He advised it is a civil issue.

March 10, 10:33 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about cows out at 380th Street and Q Avenue. Deputy Specketer searched the area in both directions and located some cattle at 2626 380th Street, but they were in a fence. He was unable to find any cows that were out.

March 12, 10:15 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car parked in the east entrance of property in the 2000 block of U Avenue, Dow City.

March 12, 3:05 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a crash detection report from Shelby County, with the location listed as 3798 T Avenue, Manning. Chief Deputy Rasmussen checked the area with the Manning Fire Department but was unable to locate a vehicle that had crashed.

March 12, 5:57 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male subject slumped over in a van on M55 about a mile north of Vail. The Crawford County Ambulance and the Vail Fire Department were paged.

Ambulance and first responder calls

March 8, 4:03 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Deloit Fire Department were called to a medical incident on Spruce Street, Deloit.

March 8, 9:50 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Fire Department were called to a medical incident in the 1000 block of O Avenue, Charter Oak.

March 9, 1:47 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Schleswig Fire Department were called to the 600 block of Date Street, Schleswig, for a medical incident.

March 10, 8:21 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Manilla Fire Department were called to the 2000 block of M47 for a medical incident.