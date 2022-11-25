Police Beat

Arrests, warrants and citations

November 17, 1:18 p.m.: Reagan Marie Harris, 18, of Dunlap, was cited and released for unlawful passing of a school bus – 1st offense. The location of the offense was on South 16th Street in Denison.

November 18: Amber Lea Nelson, 37, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant and for violation of a no-contact order.

November 18, 2:20 p.m.: Christopher John Terwilleger, 37, of Dow City, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for parole violation.

November 18, 2:37 p.m.: Mark A. Cham, 50, of Denison, was arrested for trespass – 1st offense, at the North Main Laundry, and for public intoxication.

November 19, 2:22 a.m.: Dereck Dominick Meyer, 34, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI – 1st offense, felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance – 1st offense, two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and two counts of controlled substance violation. The offense took place on South 9th Street and Highway 30 in Denison. The report says that cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine were seized during the arrest.

November 19, 6 a.m.: Stefanie Castillo, 24, of Denison, was arrested for assault at a residence on 1st Avenue South in Denison.

November 20, 2:11 a.m.: Shawn Paul Steinkuehler, 60, of Defiance, was arrested for OWI – 1st offense. The location of the offense was on Highway 30.

November 22, 10:51 p.m.: Mark A. Cham, 50, of Denison, was arrested for trespass – 1st offense, at a residence on North Main Street in Denison.

Break-in

November 21, 10:17 p.m.: A break-in was reported in the 2000 block of O Avenue south of Vail.

Fires reported

November 17, 4:11 p.m.: A structure fire was reported at 445 3rd Street in Arion. The Denison Fire Department was paged.

November 19, 7:43 a.m.: A field fire was reported at 1110 Obanion Road, Dunlap. The Dow City-Arion Fire Department was paged.

Accidents

November 19, 1:04 a.m.: Lt. Perdew with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Maple Street and 2nd Street, Ricketts. The vehicle was gone upon his arrival. A stop sign was damaged.

November 19, 1:09 p.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that happened in the Dollar Tree parking lot. Hope Edwina Johnson stated that when she came out of the store, another customer told her a silver vehicle backed out of the parking spot next to Johnson’s black 2016 Hyundai Elantra and hit it. The other customer gave the plate number and stated two teenage boys were in the vehicle. Ten Eyck found the suspect vehicle at an apartment at 2120 Broadway. Ten Eyck spoke with Kpaw Moo Soe, 15, who admitted to hitting Johnson’s vehicle. Johnson’s vehicle received $500 damage and the vehicle Soe was driving, a silver 2000 Honda Civic, received $100 damage.

November 21, 6:21 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a property damage accident that happened at 2022 Vernon Voss Road, Denison. A car ran off the road causing damage to a fence line and a Western Iowa Power Cooperative (WIPCO) pole. The owner of the fence line is Justin Wessel. Wessel said he has been in contact with the owner of the vehicle, and they are fixing the fence. WIPCO was notified.

Other calls

November 18, 12:46 p.m.: Cows were reported out at Highway 59 and X Avenue, Manilla. The owner was identified.

November 18, 1:05 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a cow, goat and dog running free at D Avenue and 240th Street, Schleswig. The owners were identified.

November 19, 5:45 p.m.: Deputy Specketer investigated a report of cows out on Deloit Boulevard south of Deloit. The cows were in on his arrival.

November 19, 11:44 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a subject walking along the road side on Highway 30, one mile east of Iowa State Patrol Post 4. He was unable to locate the subject.

November 20, 8:10 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of two black Chevy Suburbans driving around town in Arion. He was unable to locate them.

November 21, 6:27 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted another agency on a scam via Facebook Messenger.

November 21, 7:55 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office issued a salvage tag for a deer located two to three miles north of Denison on Highway 59.