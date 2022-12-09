Police Beat

Arrest and warrant

November 30: A warrant was requested for Jose Luis Hernandez Gallegos, 36, of Denison for burglary in the 3rd degree. It was served on December 6. Listed as stolen property was a blue 3-ton Speedy Lift jack, valued at $200, reported taken from a residence in the 1700 block of Broadway in Denison. The property was recovered.

December 5, 10:29 a.m.: Juan Jose Flores, 31, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – 1st offense. The location of the offense was on North 20th Street in Denison.

Accidents

December 6, 5:16 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a vehicle vs. deer property-damage-only accident that happened on Highway 30 by the bridges between Vail and Westside.

December 6, 9:52 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Iowa State Patrol post in Storm Lake about a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened west of the Highway 30 and V Avenue intersection west of Dow City.

December 7, 5:46 a.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a call from Lavonne Stover about a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened on Donna Reed Road south of the golf course in Denison. She continued to drive the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, unsure of the damage to the vehicle and if the deer was still on the roadway. She looked at the vehicle when at work and didn’t notice any damage, but it was still dark.

December 7, 5:07 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an accident with no injuries at Highway 59 and R Avenue. The incident report also said hay and hay bales were on the highway.

Ambulance call

December 7, 9:14 a.m.: The Crawford County Dispatch Center received a call for a medical emergency at a residence on Glad Street in Schleswig. The Crawford County Ambulance and Schleswig Fire Department responded.

Other calls

December 6, 10:29 a.m.: Deputy Melby with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist requested by a probation officer to transport a subject to the county line between Crawford and Carroll counties.