Police Report 9-27-2022

Arrests and warrants

September 22, 11:39 a.m.: A Crawford County warrant was served on Natosha Coover at P Avenue and Lincoln Way, Denison.

September 23, 7:15 a.m.: Danielle Jo Carter, 31, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

September 23, 7:47 p.m.: Gai Ajuoi Gai, 36, of Denison, was arrested for disorderly conduct - fighting/violent behavior. The location of the offense was on North Main Street in Denison.

September 24, 11:38 a.m.: Armando Perez was arrested for domestic abuse. The location of the offense was at a residence on South 25th Street in Denison.

September 24, 6:37 p.m.: Gai Ajuoi Gai, 36, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault - impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury. The location of the offense was a residence on North Main Street in Denison.

September 25, 1:22 a.m.: Rodolfo Penaflor Jr., 18, of Denison, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and minor armed with a dangerous weapon - a firearm. The location of the offense was on Highway 39, Denison.

September 25, 2:55 a.m.; Alejandro Fonseca Marante, 28, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on 1st Avenue North in Denison.

September 25, 7:20 p.m.: Blake Alexander Jose Rangel, 18, of Denison, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. The location of the offense was a residence on 2nd Avenue South in Denison.

September 25, 8:46 p.m.: Deena Marie Hayes, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested on a Woodbury County warrant.

September 25, 11:07 p.m.: Danyy Josias Coc Ventura, 26, of Denison, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault. The location of the offense was a residence on 2nd Avenue North in Denison.

Accidents

September 22, 2:36 p.m.: Officer Clausen with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at the Walmart parking lot. Michael D. Knight, 33, of Omaha, Nebraska backed out of the third stall in row 5 of the parking lot and backed into a blue 2006 Volkswagen Jetta what was parked in stall 1 of Row 6. Knight then fled the scene. The Volkswagen received $1,600 damage to the front passenger side corner. Knight’s vehicle was not damaged. He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident - property damage only.

September 23, 1:06 p.m.: Officer Ten Eyck with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Avenue C. Jackie Lynn Haase, 56, of Denison, was driving a blue 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan west on Avenue C when the vehicle in front of her stopped and waited to make a left turn. Kyle John Segebart, 18, of Denison, was traveling west on Avenue C behind the Haase vehicle. He was unable to stop his gray 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in time and ran into the back of Haase’s vehicle. No one was injured. Haase’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the rear middle. Segebart’s pickup received $5,000 damage to the front middle. Segebart was cited for following too closely.

September 24, 5:02 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened on Highway 30 between 350th and 360th Streets, Vail.

September 25, 6:26 p.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on North 16th Street. Jamie Lynn Frazier, 41, of Vail, was driving a silver 2006 Ford Expedition and was pulling into a parking spot in the Denison High School parking lot when her vehicle struck the passenger side of a legally parked silver 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup. A witness saw Frazier then leave the scene and return later to another parking spot at the school. The Silverado pickup received $5,000 damage to the middle passenger side.

Other calls

September 23, 11:17 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a car parked outside a house in the 200 block of Wolf Street, Deloit. The car was flashing a light onto the caller’s house.

September 24, 3 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male lying along side Kenwood Road in the area of the Gress residence, Denison. No further information was listed on the incident report.

September 24, 5:40 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an individual who wanted her vehicle back from her boyfriend. The call had come from Country View Mobile Home Estates. Specketer reported he searched the area but was unable to locate the vehicle. The subject stated that she had contacted the male party and could advise the next day if she needed further assistance.

September 24, 7:35 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report that the manager of Country View Mobile Home Estates was out behind the trees with a gun and that two shots had been fired. Specketer located the manager and the shots were determined to have been at an animal. The subject was advised to not shoot near public buildings and to use live traps.

September 25, 8:17 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the door open at the Vail Post Office. His report said everything appeared to be OK. He provided dispatch with the emergency contact information for the post office for future reference. The door was secured.