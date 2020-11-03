Polls open until 9 p.m. tonight

Polls in Crawford County will be open until 9 p.m. tonight for voting in the general election.

The Denison Bulletin and Review will post election results on its website (www.dbrnews.com) and its Facebook page as soon as results are available.

Following are the polling locations for precincts.

Charter Oak: Charter Oak Community Club, 33 Main St.

DCAB: Brasel Building, 101 Franklin St. S., Dow City

Denison Ward 1, Denison Ward 2 and Denison Ward 3 (includes Goodrich Township): Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Drive

Northeast: Vail Community Building, 309 Main St.

Southeast: Manilla Fire Station, 553 Main St., Manilla

SRK: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 Glad St., Schleswig

If you’re not sure what precinct you live in, go to the Secretary of State’s polling place search page at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.