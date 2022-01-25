Pop-up ice rink takes shape

Something new to do in the winter months

A big chunk of ice in the middle of town might not always be the most welcome news - but it might be if the ice is located in a new skating rink.

Denison Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kempfert said the idea to purchase and put up a portable ice rink came from Denison Mayor Pam Soseman.

“I brought it to my board and said, ‘I think this is a great idea,’” Kempfert said. “It will give the community another thing to do in the winter to get them outside and active.”

The board agreed and the ice rink was purchased with funds set aside for other projects that hadn’t gone forward, he said.

The rink uses boards that slide together to create the outside walls; a grid of straps holds the walls together and a liner was placed inside.

“You fill it up with water and that liner holds the water in, and then you wait for it to freeze,” he said.

The Denison Public Works Department and Fire Chief Cory Snowgren helped put everything together.

The rink is located at Northside Rec on the west field.

“It’s recommended to have three to four inches of ice,” Kempfert said. “We tried to get it on the flattest surface we could think of, but we still ended up with a slope, so at one end it has close to eight inches of ice and the other end is closer to four inches.

“I have not ice skated before, but I’d be a lot more comfortable trying it on something like this instead of an open (frozen) body of water,” he said.

Organized activities probably won’t take place at the rink this season.

“Next year, we’ll probably do a few more things that are organized,” he said. “This year it was more like, ‘Hey, let’s get this up and going before we run out of time and it gets too warm to do it.’”

It will remain in place until the ice starts to melt.

“Once that starts to happen and the temperatures rise and we stay above freezing on a consistent basis, then we’ll probably take one of the walls out and let it thaw out and melt naturally,” Kempfert said.