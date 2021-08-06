Pork chop competition added to Tri City BBQ Fest

Event for pros and kids

The Tri City BBQ Fest, set for September 17 and 18 in Denison, will feature a new event – the Celebrate Real Pork Series, which is a sanctioned event by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS).

“We are one of 14 places across the United States chosen to participate in the Celebrate Real Pork Series,” said Shani Bonner, Crawford County tourism coordinator.

The Tri City BBQ Fest, which is a production of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, has always had ribs but this will be the first event to feature pork chops.

“This is going to be pork chops for the pros and there’s also going to be a kids’ portion of this event that will be divided by age group,” Bonner said. “They will be doing boneless pork chops or ground pork depending on their age; it’s just a little different than any kind of pork we’ve had before.”

She said KCBS wants to promote the versatility, flavor and creativity of pork on smokers or grills with the pork chop competition.

“On the professional side, they are going to be preparing smoked, bone-in pork chops,” she said.