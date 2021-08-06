Pork chop competition added to Tri City BBQ Fest

Event for pros and kids
The Tri City BBQ Fest, set for September 17 and 18 in Denison, will feature a new event – the Celebrate Real Pork Series, which is a sanctioned event by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS).
“We are one of 14 places across the United States chosen to participate in the Celebrate Real Pork Series,” said Shani Bonner, Crawford County tourism coordinator.
The Tri City BBQ Fest, which is a production of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, has always had ribs but this will be the first event to feature pork chops.
“This is going to be pork chops for the pros and there’s also going to be a kids’ portion of this event that will be divided by age group,” Bonner said. “They will be doing boneless pork chops or ground pork depending on their age; it’s just a little different than any kind of pork we’ve had before.”
She said KCBS wants to promote the versatility, flavor and creativity of pork on smokers or grills with the pork chop competition.
“On the professional side, they are going to be preparing smoked, bone-in pork chops,” she said.
“They are allowed to use other proteins, which is different than the normal KCBS rules. Normally, when they prepare their food, it has to be just that food, but for this they are allowing garnishes, even sides, to complement it.”
Bacon, buns, fruit, vegetables or other garnishes will be allowed.
“They’re letting the cooks showcase their skills, not with just the meat but as a whole,” Bonner said.
Amateurs may also join the competition.
“If somebody else wants to participate in this, they are welcome,” she said. “KCBS has decided to not charge any fees because they really just want to celebrate the pork industry and allow anybody to participate. We’re looking forward to seeing how people prepare their pork chops for this. It’s just a more relaxed version of a normal KCBS competition for this part of it.”
Amateurs and professionals will be set up in separate areas.
The competitors’ entries will be judged and there won’t be a peoples’ choice competition in the pork chop category, she said.
The “Kids ‘Que” will be divided into two age groups: 10 and under and 11 through 15.
“Ages 10 and under will prepare ground pork and ages 11 through 15 will cook boneless pork chops,” Bonner said.
Kids in the contest must have adult supervision, but the child has to make the decisions about cooking; the adult may help with cutting, and anything potentially dangerous must be handled by the adult.
“The kids have to do the preparation, the cooking, and the presentation,” she said.
“They can also use other things in supporting roles to go with it, whether it’s the ground pork or the boneless pork chop.”
Any child can join the competition, which does not have a fee, she said.
Contestants in the professional and Kids ‘Que competitions must provide their own meat.
The adult and kids contests take place on the evening of Friday, September 17, with the cooks’ meeting starting at 5 p.m.
Bonner will be available to answer question about these and other specifications for the contests for individuals interested in entering.
“We have the forms here at the office for either of these competitions, so people are welcome to stop by the CDC or contact me by email or by phone if they are interested in participating,” Bonner said.
The CDC office is located at 18 South Main Street in Denison.
Bonner can be contacted by phone at 712-263-5621 or by email at sbonner@cdcia.org.
“This is going to be entertaining because the contestants are really allowed to have fun with it,” Bonner said. “It’s not quite so rule-bound with how they prepare everything.”