Positive COVID cases in area counties up by 316 compared to last week

On Monday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 316 and an additional 22 COVID-19 deaths were recorded compared to a week ago.
The total number of positive cases among eight counties in the area was 9,669 as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday. A week earlier, positive cases numbered 9,353.
The number of COVID-19 deaths increased in six of the eight area counties.
Crawford County remained near the top of counties for the percent of positive cases in the past 14 days. Crawford County’s rate was 23.9% as of noon today (Tuesday), fifth highest among the state’s 99 counties. A week ago Monday the rate was 24.0%, third highest in the state.
The number of positive cases per 100,000 population for the past seven days in the Crawford County was 402.1 at noon on Tuesday, an increase of 55.51% compared to the previous 7-day period.
Positive cases by age group for Crawford County
First figure is past seven days; second figure is past 14 days
0-17 years: 6%; 8%
18-29: 25%; 25%
30-39: 17%; 14%
40-49: 12%; 15%
50-59: 16%; 14%
60-69: 13%; 13%
70-79: 3%; 3%
80+: 9%; 9%
Following is a snapshot of COVID-19 numbers in Crawford County and the state as of noon on Tuesday.
Crawford: 7,453 individuals tested, 2,163 positive, 1,879 recovered, 22 deaths
State totals: 1,370,959 individuals tested, 287,302 positive, 247,857 recovered, 3,999 deaths
Long-term care facility outbreaks
State: 100 outbreaks; 3,982 positive cases; 2,669 recovered; 1,139 deaths
Crawford County
Eventide Lutheran Home: 68 positive cases; 8 positive cases in past 14 days; 50 recovered
Manilla Manor: 33 positive cases; 4 positive cases in past 14 days; 2 recovered