 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Positive COVID cases in area counties up by 316 compared to last week
0 comments
top story

Positive COVID cases in area counties up by 316 compared to last week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DBR coronavirus graphic from metro

On Monday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 316 and an additional 22 COVID-19 deaths were recorded compared to a week ago.

The total number of positive cases among eight counties in the area was 9,669 as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday. A week earlier, positive cases numbered 9,353.

The number of COVID-19 deaths increased in six of the eight area counties.

Crawford County remained near the top of counties for the percent of positive cases in the past 14 days. Crawford County’s rate was 23.9% as of noon today (Tuesday), fifth highest among the state’s 99 counties. A week ago Monday the rate was 24.0%, third highest in the state.

The number of positive cases per 100,000 population for the past seven days in the Crawford County was 402.1 at noon on Tuesday, an increase of 55.51% compared to the previous 7-day period.

Positive cases by age group for Crawford County

First figure is past seven days; second figure is past 14 days

0-17 years: 6%; 8%

18-29: 25%; 25%

30-39: 17%; 14%

40-49: 12%; 15%

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

50-59: 16%; 14%

60-69: 13%; 13%

70-79: 3%; 3%

80+: 9%; 9%

Following is a snapshot of COVID-19 numbers in Crawford County and the state as of noon on Tuesday.

Crawford: 7,453 individuals tested, 2,163 positive, 1,879 recovered, 22 deaths

State totals: 1,370,959 individuals tested, 287,302 positive, 247,857 recovered, 3,999 deaths

Long-term care facility outbreaks

State: 100 outbreaks; 3,982 positive cases; 2,669 recovered; 1,139 deaths

Crawford County

Eventide Lutheran Home: 68 positive cases; 8 positive cases in past 14 days; 50 recovered

Manilla Manor: 33 positive cases; 4 positive cases in past 14 days; 2 recovered

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wessel retires from WESCO
News

Wessel retires from WESCO

“We kind of have a little joke that I had the most different titles there,” said Colleen Wessel, who retired from WESCO two weeks ago after 34…

Police Beat 12-24-2020
Crime & Courts

Police Beat 12-24-2020

December 21, 3:37 p.m.: An old tombstone was reported knocked over in the Kiron Cemetery. It is suspected that it was done by the wind or a tr…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics