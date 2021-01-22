Positivity rate drops somewhat at CCMH

The January COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 22.5% as of Thursday morning, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
The two-week positivity rate was 22.1%, down from 27.3% last week.
“That’s good, but we still need to be cautious,” Rasmussen said. “We’re still busy, we’re still seeing lots of positives, so while the rate went down, we don’t need to start celebrating just yet.”
The CCMH clinics remain very busy, but double-booking has not been necessary this week, she said.
The hospital had four COVID inpatients as of Thursday, which was up from one a week ago.
Rasmussen said she is disappointed to still see people without masks out shopping and in other places.
“We might be getting a little bit better as a community about wearing masks and social distancing, but unfortunately there still are non–mask wearers,” she said.
CCMH has not received any additional doses of COVID-19 and has not received news of when more vaccine will arrive, she said.
She is hopeful that enough vaccine will arrive in early February to allow CCMH to move ahead with Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout.
She met with Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran’s team and Crawford County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller last week to discuss Phase 1b, which will include vaccinating those who are 75 years of age and older, along with law enforcement personnel, firefighters, childcare workers, school employees and factory workers.
Rasmussen said no determination has been made about what to do with the potentially spoiled batch of vaccine CCMH received in December.
“We speak weekly with the immunization bureau at the state and they are continuing to contact the CDC, but we still have not received the green light to use it,” she said.
The first vaccine arrived with an indicator showing it may not have remained frozen – but the indicator may simply have been placed in the wrong spot in the shipping container.
“In all three shipments we have received, the vaccine was packed the exact same way,” Rasmussen said. “The only difference was in our first shipment the temperature indicator was on the outside of the ice, not inside.”
Everyone needs to continue to wear a mask in public, social distance and wash their hands, she said.
“I do think this is going to be the new normal, and for the foreseeable future this is what we have to do,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
“It’s not hard; if we follow the guidelines that are currently in place, most people should be able to go about their lives the way they have for the most part in the past.”
Rasmussen said individuals should not put off seeking healthcare for other issues due to the pandemic.
“Not seeking healthcare, if you need it, is just as dangerous as COVID,” she said.
“The hospital is probably the safest place to be,” Luensmann said. “We’re not aware of any COVID transmission from the hospital to a patient. Patients come here because they need healthcare and we want to encourage them to do that.”