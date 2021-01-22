Positivity rate drops somewhat at CCMH

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She met with Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran’s team and Crawford County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller last week to discuss Phase 1b, which will include vaccinating those who are 75 years of age and older, along with law enforcement personnel, firefighters, childcare workers, school employees and factory workers.

Rasmussen said no determination has been made about what to do with the potentially spoiled batch of vaccine CCMH received in December.

“We speak weekly with the immunization bureau at the state and they are continuing to contact the CDC, but we still have not received the green light to use it,” she said.

The first vaccine arrived with an indicator showing it may not have remained frozen – but the indicator may simply have been placed in the wrong spot in the shipping container.

“In all three shipments we have received, the vaccine was packed the exact same way,” Rasmussen said. “The only difference was in our first shipment the temperature indicator was on the outside of the ice, not inside.”

Everyone needs to continue to wear a mask in public, social distance and wash their hands, she said.